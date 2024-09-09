Photo Credits: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images (Stephen A Smith, right); Sam Navarro-Imagn Images (Tyreek Hill, right)

Stephen A. Smith weighed in on Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill being detained and handcuffed by police before Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In a pair of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Smith criticized the police for the way Hill was handled.

“This story with the police involving @cheetah ain’t going away damnit,” his first post said. “Traffic violation? Fine. But WTH was he face down in cuffs, stood up, then the other officer runs over behind him and forces him to the ground again??? Hell No! Excessive! Wrong! Again, this ain’t going away.”

Smith’s second post on the matter was in response to Adam Schefter’s post, which included a video. Smith also compared Hill’s detainment to Scottie Scheffler being arrested in May as he was driving to the PGA Championship.

“Look for yourself,” he said. “This is b.s. Totally unnecessary. And btw…., I know the Scottie Scheffler incident was in Georgia — not Florida — and he was arrested, detained, booked. I also know we don’t know all the details, blah….blah…..blah! But he wasn’t faced down on the ground in cuffs? Then forcibly sat down again by officers a second time. Nah! This story isn’t going away — and it doesn’t need to.”

Of note, Scheffler was arrested in Kentucky, not Florida or Georgia.

Hill’s situation was one of the league’s biggest stories on Sunday. He mocked the situation during the game, pantomiming being handcuffed as part of an end zone celebration.

As expected, Hill also had a lot to say after the game. Smith is certainly right about one thing — this isn’t likely to be going away any time soon.

