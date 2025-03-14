Photo Credit: ESPN

How far have the once-mighty Dallas Cowboys fallen?

Things have gotten so bad that Stephen A. Smith spent almost two minutes, uninterrupted, laughing at the team and its fans Friday on First Take.

That came as Smith and his fellow cast members talked about the bizarre social media feud between former Cowboys star DeMarcus Lawrence and Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons. It has not been a good offseason for the Cowboys, who finished a disappointing 7-10 in 2024.

After that season, NFL media and fans ripped the team’s decision to hire Brian Schottenheimer as head coach. Team owner Jerry Jones then threw Schottenheimer under the bus in the coach’s introductory press conference by saying the hire was “outside of his comfort zone.”

So when the Parsons-Lawrence feud came up on First Take, raising the question, “What does this say about the state of the Cowboys?” Smith started laughing, and he couldn’t stop.

“What do I want to say?” Smith said, laughing hard. “That’s what I want to say.” He pointed at images of sad Cowboys fans playing in a loop on the screen.

“You can’t make it up. You can’t make it up,” Smith said. “That’s what I want to say. …See, we have wonderful, marvelous producers here on First Take. They knew what I wanted to say.

“Look at her crying! Look at her crying! You can’t make it up! This is some special stuff.”

Just moments after saying that the Cowboys’ 2024 season was so bad that he stopped laughing at them, Stephen A. Smith was asked what his message to Cowboys fans is. It went about how you probably expected it to. pic.twitter.com/6JTBsOKFA8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 14, 2025



One could argue Smith took his act a bit too far, as he continued pointing at miserable Cowboys fans and ridiculed them (“Look at that look right there! Y’all ain’t worth a d*mn”). He then unexpectedly brought up a weird moment from Cowboys history.

“Do you remember that Dallas Cowboy that got caught stealing drawers and cologne?”

Former Cowboys running back Joseph Randle got arrested in 2014 for shoplifting underwear and cologne. (He was placed on 180 days of deferred adjudication probation.)

That led to more laughter from Smith, but he finally got himself under control.

“I’m sorry, y’all,” he said.