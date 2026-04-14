Credit: ESPN

For pro wrestling fans unhappy with the current angle involving Pat McAfee’s insertion into the WrestleMania 42 main event storyline, it’s good to remember it always could have been worse.

ESPN’s First Take dedicated a segment to discussing this weekend’s WrestleMania 42. As part of that discussion, Stephen A. Smith seemed to admit that he had spoken with WWE officials about a potential role in their programming but ultimately decided not to pursue it.

After WWE/ESPN announcer Joe Tessitore explains how McAfee has achieved “nuclear heat” with his appearances that are part of the angle between WWE champion Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, Smith added that he had a lot of respect for the way his ESPN counterpart has been able to do so while also getting in the ring.

During First Take’s Wrestlemania segment (??), Stephen A. Smith implied he talked to WWE about some kind of on-air appearance but decided not to pursue it. pic.twitter.com/dRnthR7VgH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 13, 2026

“I applaud Pat McAfee for that, because let me tell you something,” started Smith. “I go back to the old days of Bobby “The Brain” Heenan and people like that. I love cats that are heels. I actually wanted to do that. Your man [WWE President] Nick Khan talked to me about that. See, the difference is, I’m not as courageous as Pat McAfee. I ain’t trying to get hit by one of those big boys. At all. I don’t want no parts of it.”

As for what Smith’s potential on-screen role might have been, we can only wonder. He’s already got soap opera-level acting experience so he could handle himself on WWE TV. Smith probably would be able to embody the ethos of the classic heel manager. However, we agree with him that it would be very bad news physically if he had to get the ring and take some bumps.

Plenty of ESPN viewers already don’t enjoy the ample crossovers between the company and WWE, which includes network coveage that could be going to other sports, so we can’t imagine too many people would be happy seeing further synergy in the form of Smith. Best that he stick to what he does… best?