At this point, the rivalry between ESPN’s First Take and Fox’s Undisputed is no secret. But following the Dallas Cowboys’ 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Stephen A. Smith upped the ante.

While there is legitimate beef between the dueling debate shows — most notably between Shannon Sharpe and his former Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless — the status of the Cowboys has always been one of the more lighthearted aspects of both shows. A former columnist for The Dallas Morning News, Undisputed‘s Bayless now traffics in being a Cowboys homer, while Smith has established a reputation as being a public hater of “America’s Team.”

So it was no surprise that Smith reveled in Dallas losing in blowout fashion in primetime on Sunday night. Opening First Take on Monday, a prancing Smith donned a cowboy hat and sunglasses, as well as a No. 88 Cowboys jersey — which just happened to be the same number that Undisputed co-host Michael Irvin wore during his time in Big D.

The digs at Irvin didn’t stop there, as Smith made multiple references to his nickname, “The Playmaker,” over the course of a pro wrestling-style rant.

“Howdy! How do you do?” Smith shouted to open the show. “You might be wondering what the hell is going on. Sunday Stephen’s is in the house wearing the number 88. I know that’s what you’re wondering Shannon. I know that’s what you’re wondering Shannon. Well here’s the answer: while the Cowboys were in Santa Clara, I believe, last night, they were looking for a playmaker. They were looking for somebody to make plays. They were trying to figure it out. And they couldn’t find him, they couldn’t find him. They were looking all over the place, couldn’t find anybody. Well guess what: the playmaker’s right here with your boy Shannon and Stephen A. First Take‘s to be, because evidently the Big D, that ain’t the place to go.”

All Sharpe could do was laugh. Smith proceeded to do the first segment of the show opposite Sharpe, Rex Ryan and host Molly Qerim in his full costume before later removing the hat and sunglasses but keeping the jersey on.

With or without Irvin joining Undisputed earlier this year, Smith cutting a promo on the Cowboys would have been expected. But Irvin’s status as a Cowboys legend only adds even more source material to the First Take–Undisputed feud.

