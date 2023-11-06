Stephen A. Smith trolls Cowboys fans from the skies above while he flies to Savannah State for a special episode of ‘First Take.’ Credit: SAS on X

When the Dallas Cowboys lose, fall flat on their face, break their fans’ hearts, or some combination of the three, all eyes online turn in one direction. On Sunday evening, following a heartbreaking Cowboys loss in Philadelphia to the Eagles, the eyes went to the skies. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith showed a hilarious commitment to the bit, trolling Dallas fans from the friendly skies inside a private plane.

With ‘First Take‘ heading to Savannah State University, the alma mater of new co-host Shannon Sharpe, Smith needed to travel down to the university in Georgia. So it was no surprise to see Smith flying down to do the show. But the video certainly made an impression, as they so often do.

“How Bout Dem Cowboys,” Smith mockingly posted on X, the website formerly known as Twitter. A video was included in the post. As the video began, Smith’s camera slowly pivoted towards his face. The ESPN personality took a moment and stared at the camera before he erupted in laughter.

How Bout Dem Cowboys pic.twitter.com/dW9EIdT9c4 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 6, 2023

Smith then proceeded to dig in and have fun at the Cowboys’ expense, as he’s done for years on ‘First Take’ on the Worldwide Leader.

“Y’know, I gotta leave town to go to Savannah… Savannah State University tomorrow on ‘First Take,’ and you would think that would be the one thing on my mind. Because we’ve got a road show to do for ‘First Take.’ But y’know something? Since those Cowboy fans are like cockroaches. You know what I’m saying? And like rats, the nuclear bomb can drop, and some of them survive. I know that they didn’t want to see this video of me right now. And that’s why I made it,” Smith said after he erupted in laughter again.

Stephen A. ran down the scenario at the end of the game, emphasizing that Cowboy fans probably thought the team was “going to do it” after quarterback Dak Prescott drew a late hit. But they lost the game and, in Smith’s mind, may have just lost the NFC East Division to the rival Eagles again.

It’s a long season, but no matter what happens, if the Cowboys get embarrassed, you’ll see Stephen A. at the front of the line. You’ll have to look everywhere, because he could be anywhere.

