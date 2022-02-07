To close out Monday’s episode of First Take, Stephen A. Smith took aim at Tiki Barber.

Why SAS hit Tiki Barber with the “You don’t wanna make an enemy out of me” part II ??? pic.twitter.com/4Xxu3KMCct — Master (@MasterTes) February 7, 2022

Here’s the full transcript of Smith’s comments.

Tiki, you don’t know who the hell I know. I’ve been a journalist for almost 30 years. I know a few people within the Giants organization. I know a lot of stuff about you, my brother, that I would never say because I have the decency not to say those things. Chill out. Watch yourself. And know who you’re talking about. That’s all I want to say.

Last week, Barber defended the New York Giants and the team’s ownership after the organization was mentioned in Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL. Smith, predictably, returned with a flamethrower aimed directly at Barber.

Anyone who is familiar with Smith’s on-air exploits shouldn’t be surprised by this. He’ll gladly take any opportunity to ratchet up a war of words, especially when the potential for a crossover episode arises.

Anyway, I’m guessing Barber will have a response lined up in the next day or two, fanning the flames even further.