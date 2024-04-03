Screen grab: First Take

First Take had some breaking news to react to on Wednesday as the Houston Texans acquired Stefon Diggs in a blockbuster trade with the Buffalo Bills.

And after a discussion regarding what the deal meant for the Texans and their second-year quarterback, C.J. Stroud, it took all of nine minutes for Stephen A. Smith to turn his attention toward the true topic he wanted to discuss relating to the trade: the Dallas Cowboys.

“You know you’re missing the big headline. The big headline is: they’re probably the best team in Texas,” Smith said of the Texans with a massive grin on his face.

Of course Stephen A. Smith found a way to make the Stefon Diggs trade about the Dallas Cowboys. “The big headline is [the Texans] are probably the best team in Texas.” pic.twitter.com/ah2nzthi8f — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 3, 2024

While Smith’s comment was clearly intended to be a dig at Dallas, Louis Riddick agreed and continued to praise Houston’s acquisition of the four-time Pro Bowl receiver. But as the conversation shifted to next season’s matchup between the Texans and Bills, Smith made it clear that he was just getting warmed up with regard to his trolling of the Cowboys.

“I don’t know if it’s on the schedule, but I’m hoping it’s Houston against Dallas,” Smith said as his voice suddenly added the same Texas twang he often uses when discussing Dallas. “Down in Dallas, Texas, so what’s going to happen with those Dallas Cowboys is they’re going to sit up there and they’re going to monitor this situation. And it’s one thing for you not to win a Super Bowl. That’s bad enough. It’s one thing for you not to make an NFC Championship Game in 29 years. That’s even worse. But it’s another thing entirely when you ain’t even the best team in Texas.

“They’ve got a younger quarterback, they have the better coach. And these brothers ain’t going to cost $60 million against your cap right now. You’ve got to pay CeeDee Lamb. You’ve got to pay Dak Prescott. You’ve got to figure out a way to pay Micah Parsons. And all the Houston Texans are doing is saying, ‘Howdy. We’re here. And our focus is on the right things.'”

To be fair, Smith isn’t the only person using the Texans’ blockbuster acquisition of Diggs as a comparison point for Dallas’ lackluster offseason. And for what it’s worth, the Cowboys and Texans are, in fact, scheduled to face each other in Dallas at some point during the 2024 season.

[Awful Announcing on X]