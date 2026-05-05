Credit: The Stephen A. Smith Show

Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless will reunite on First Take this Friday, and Smith wants critics to celebrate the move rather than question it.

It’s been 10 years since Bayless left the debate show he built on ESPN to launch a rival concept on FS1 with Shannon Sharpe. And on the heels of Smith announcing Bayless is returning to First Take 10 years later, it seems reasonable to wonder why.

“Instead of just celebrating Skip Bayless coming back to First Take for the day, I’m seeing articles here on Fox News, Awful Announcing, along with others…one article actually said, ‘Why is Skip Bayless coming back?’ And it’s talking about ratings slip.

“He’s coming back because I wanted him to come back for a day. Because I haven’t been with my guy in 10 years. Ratings slip? We’re still number one. We’ve had record ratings over the last five years. At some point in time, that’s not going to happen, because how many records can you break? I had Cam’ron from It Is What It Is podcast and a native New Yorker on today. I’m gonna have others on in the future because I’m always looking for young talent out there.”

Always looking for young talent except on Friday apparently, when the 74-year-old Bayless returns to First Take. But while Bayless might not be young, he’s still capable of sparking a reaction.

Awful Announcing published an article titled “Why is Skip Bayless coming back to ‘First Take’ now?,” which would seemingly be the post Smith was referring to. Only it didn’t accuse First Take of suffering a ratings slip. In fact, the article credited Smith for having the “most dominant show” in this space. But while the article didn’t question First Take’s ratings, it did wonder whether Smith is just trying to drum up attention. And if you’re going to seek attention, reuniting with Bayless for two hours on national TV will certainly create some noise, even if it doesn’t create ratings.

“This is what I have to deal with,” Smith lamented. “Let them keep their headlines. But please understand that I average over two billion views on YouTube annually, with First Take alone.”

Smith isn’t saying anything we don’t already know. There’s a reason Awful Announcing publishes more content on Stephen A. Smith than any other sports personality and writes more about First Take than any other sports show. But with viewership strong, Smith more relevant than ever, and his seeking young talent, the question of ‘Why is Skip Bayless coming back now?’ only becomes more valid.

“Skip Bayless coming back for a day. One day, I hope to have Shannon Sharpe back, and Michael Irvin, Smith admitted before rattling off First Take’s cast of regular and guest contributors.

The one person Smith didn’t claim to want back on the show, however, is Max Kellerman, who he has repeatedly admitted to booting off the show. Smith got bored with debating one person every day, so he opted to replace Kellerman with a rotating cast of challengers. And five years later, maybe Smith is getting bored with debating a rotating cast of challengers, so he’s looking to rekindle some old magic with Bayless.