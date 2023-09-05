Shannon Sharpe (above, right) cracks up as Stephen A. Smith (left) sports a nametag. Credit: ESPN

All eyes descended on Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe on Labor Day. Sharpe and Smith tag teamed on ESPN First Take for the first time since Sharpe left ‘rival’ debate show Undisputed at FS1 earlier this year.

Plenty expected fireworks and hilarity, and for the most part, the debut episode provided that. One particularly funny notable to come out of the debut was the fact that Sharpe kept calling Stephen A. something other than his name.

He called him “Skip.”

Shannon Sharpe repeatedly called Stephen A. Smith "Skip" during Sharpe's First Take debut Monday. Here's the first time he did it, in his very first segment: pic.twitter.com/TSUvbYsSOv — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 4, 2023

But fear not. Stephen A. looks out for his colleagues, especially Sharpe, who Smith has boasted about on his podcast multiple times in recent days. In the leadup to the Pro Football Hall of Famer’s Worldwide Leader debut, the longtime ESPN personality made it clear that Sharpe was as much a friend as he would become an on-air peer of his.

So in response to Shannon’s errors, Stephen A. sported a nametag on his suit for Tuesday morning’s show.

Smith led off the show with this to say:

“You could call it day two, but it’s really because day one. Because the full two-hour show with me and the man, Shannon Sharpe–I know it was a hiccup yesterday, Shannon. I know it was a hiccup.”

Sharpe asked him what happened, to which Smith replied, “Cause you called me something other than Stephen A.”

Smith then said he had a “solution to the problem” before revealing the nametag, which he slapped right on his suit.

Sharpe erupted in laughter, and viewers probably did as well, as the crew continued to introduce themselves to each other.

You can accuse them of many things at times on First Take. But clearly, nobody involved has any trouble laughing at themselves at all. It’s a redeemable trait if absolutely nothing else, which can’t be denied.

[ESPN]