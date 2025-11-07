Photo Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN parted ways with Shannon Sharpe after the sexual assault lawsuit against him, but Stephen A. Smith insists it wasn’t his decision.

Sharpe was accused of sexual assault earlier this year and opted to step away from his ESPN responsibilities. But after settling the $50 million lawsuit with his accuser, ESPN decided to cut ties with Sharpe.

During Stephen A. Smith’s Friday afternoon show on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio, a caller questioned why Donald Trump can be president of the United States as a convicted felon, but Shannon Sharpe can’t be on First Take. According to Smith, despite having editorial control over First Take, he didn’t have any control over Sharpe’s status with the network.

“Certain decisions are above my pay grade,” Smith claimed. “But I miss my brother, Shannon Sharpe. He did a great, great job on First Take with me personally. Just like I thought he did a great, great job when he was on FS1 with Skip Bayless. Just like I think he’s going a great, great job on Club Shay Shay and on Nightcap with Chad Ochocinco, who I think is made for television.

“He’ll always have a friend in me; I’ll always be here for him. Anything I can do, I will do. But there’s certain things that I have no control over, and that is just the situation that it is. But Shannon and I talk often, I call and check on him every chance I can, and I’m always rooting for him, and I’m always gonna root for him.”

Smith was very vocal about pushing for Sharpe to join him on First Take after he was let go by Fox Sports in 2023. But he was less vocal about wanting to keep Sharpe at ESPN amid the sexual assault scandal, even after the Pro Football Hall of Fame player settled the lawsuit.

In the aftermath of Sharpe being accused of sexual assault back in April, Smith proceeded with caution when he addressed the situation, leaning on an unofficial statement from Jimmy Pitaro, and leading many to wonder whether he even wanted Sharpe back on First Take.

In comparison, Smith was very vocal about wanting to keep Michael Irvin two years ago when the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was undergoing a legal matter of his own.

Despite Smith insisting he wanted Irvin back, ESPN didn’t oblige. But two years later, and with the legal matter long behind him, Irvin is starting to make select appearances on First Take again.

Maybe Smith couldn’t keep Sharpe on First Take immediately after the lawsuit was settled. But it’s fair to wonder whether their continued friendship can lead to a collaboration down the road, just as Irvin is now appearing on First Take again after a two-year hiatus.

For his part, Sharpe has said that Smith was very supportive of him and the two continue to be good friends.