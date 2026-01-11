When the Indiana Hoosiers take on the Miami Hurricanes in the 2025 national championship on January 19, it will mark the third-straight season that the mighty SEC doesn’t have a team playing for the national title.
The conference has caught a lot of flak over its inability to finish the job despite having the most teams in the CFP each season, but ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith thinks the trend underlines a deeper issue for the mighty league.
After the SEC’s Ole Miss lost to the ACC’s Miami in the CFP semifinals, Smith offered a pointed criticism of the conference, saying that the modern era of NIL and the transfer portal has undercut the SEC’s dominance and could spell ongoing issues in the years ahead.
“They ain’t feeling you anymore,” Smith said. “When you look at the absence of depth, why? Because players are choosing to go elsewhere. It ain’t just the second-stringers anymore. You got some all-world players saying, ‘We don’t have to be in the SEC anymore the way that we used to.’
About Sean Keeley
Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Managing Editor for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.