“We’ll go to the Big Ten, we’ll go to the Big 12, we’ll go to the ACC,” Smith stated. “You see some of these cats in Miami, how are they looking? Think about that for a second here.”

Smith also noted that the caliber of the coaches roaming SEC sidelines might have taken a hit in recent years, specifically citing Alabama’s change from Nick Saban to Kalen DeBoer.

“He’s a good coach,” Smith said of DeBoer. “He just ain’t in the same class as Nick Saban. So, there’s a precipitous drop off there.

“This ain’t the days of Urban Meyer. They don’t have Tim Tebow in Florida. They don’t look the same.”

A common criticism of the Big Ten is that it’s top-heavy, with teams like Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, and Indiana overshadowing the lesser programs below. However, Smith offered that critique to the SEC now.

“There’s some mediocrity within the SEC Conference,” Smith added. “The allure is gone. They’re a powerful conference, but the allure that they once had has been eviscerated. Period.”

Like many things he says, Smith is oversimplifying things here. The SEC has remained dominant in every recent season, including the last three. It’s true that none of their schools have made it to the title game, but they remain the conference that sets the tone and consistently gets the most teams in the CFP. They have perhaps dropped off from the days of Saban and Kirby Smart’s Georgia dominance, but not by as much as Smith implies.

Not to mention, the CFP will likely bend to the SEC’s will and expand to ensure more of its teams make it. So don’t cry for the conference just yet.