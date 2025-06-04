Photo credit: ESPN

Everyone tuning in to ESPN to hear Stephen A. Smith explain his plan to solve Russia’s war on Ukraine was finally satisfied with Wednesday’s First Take.

In the wake of the New York Knicks firing Tom Thibodeau, Molly Qerim asked Smith whether he would rather fill the head coaching vacancy on his favorite NBA team or be president of the United States. Smith opted for the presidency.

Both scenarios are improbable, but amazingly, it’s Smith being president of the United States that has any chance of happening. No NBA team is making a TV personality their head coach. But we’ve already seen America vote a TV personality into the White House. We’ve also seen Smith repeatedly tease the idea that he could be the next TV personality to become president.

Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo, however, isn’t buying it. “Can you see Stephen A. trying to negotiate the Ukraine-Russia situation? Stephen A. getting in the middle.”

Chris Russo: “Can you see Stephen A. trying to negotiate the Ukraine-Russia situation?” Stephen A. Smith: “I know that Russia’s ultimate quest is to recapture Europe and I don’t want that to happen. Therefore I would help out Ukraine.” Now, back to the NBA pic.twitter.com/TgrIhW2PNT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 4, 2025



“I wouldn’t try to negotiate it,” Smith interjected. “I would do what I could to empower us, I don’t want to give Ukraine unlimited funds, but I know that Russia’s ultimate quest is to recapture Europe and I don’t want that to happen. Therefore, I would help out Ukraine.”

“We’re not getting into politics here,” Russo said.

Too late for that.

This is nothing new from Smith, who regularly talks politics on his podcast along with his frequent appearances on Fox News and NewsNation. But it sounds different on First Take.

The NBA should have just taken Bill Simmons’ advice and sent the Knicks straight to the Finals. There’s no way First Take is talking Ukraine-Russia if the Knicks were less than 48 hours away from playing an NBA Finals game.

Strange conversations have tentacled off the Knicks getting knocked out of the playoffs. Karl Anthony Towns being a “loser,” the Knicks getting Centel’d, and Tom Thibodeau being unemployed. But no one could have predicted it would all lead to Stephen A. Smith trying to solve Russia’s war on Ukraine during First Take.