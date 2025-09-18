Photo credit: ESPN

Are you ready for some Stephen A. Smith on Monday Night Football? Well, get ready, because it’s happening next week.

When Smith signed his $100 million deal with ESPN earlier this year, it was reported that he would take an expanded role in the network’s NFL coverage, with expected appearances on Monday Night Countdown this season. Those appearances now have a schedule.

Appearing at the Front Office Sports Tuned In Summit, Smith shared that he’s confirmed to make at least three appearances on Monday Night Countdown this season, beginning with next week in Baltimore, when the Ravens host the Detroit Lions. Additionally, Smith will be part of ESPN’s Monday Night Football pregame show Week 9 featuring the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys, as well as Week 14 featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers. But there could be more.

“Those are just the three I know about. Knowing them at ESPN, they’ll want more,” Smith said during the Tuned In Summit. “They’ll certainly want more of me on NBA Countdown. And so who knows? I mean, I’m doing First Take. But it’s ESPN. They know whatever they need me for—SportsCenter, NBA Countdown, NFL Countdown—it doesn’t matter. Whatever’s going to help make the network successful. Jimmy Pitaro, Burke Magnus, Dave Roberts, Mike McQuade. They know me. They know I’ll do whatever they ask.”

But Smith’s expanded role with ESPN’s NFL coverage isn’t happening just because “they ask.” It’s because he asked.

Before Stephen A. Smith signed his current contract, he spoke about idolizing Howard Cosell and wanting to be part of Monday Night Football, adding that he “would love” to work on Countdown. And now it’s happening, for at least three weeks, probably more.

ESPN seemingly wants this new partnership to happen, Stephen A. Smith definitely wants it to happen, but do football fans want it? Is anyone watching Monday Night Football saying, “Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are great, but this night needs more Stephen A. Smith.”

Ready or not, it’s happening, because ESPN will put the face of its network on its biggest stage when Smith joins Monday Night Countdown next week.