Stephen A. Smith has delivered a thoroughly tepid response to Skip Bayless’ criticism of comments made last week by Smith on a podcast.

During that podcast, Smith discussed his addition to First Take as Bayless’ permanent cohost, claiming Bayless asked him to join the show in ESPN’s parking lot. Bayless took objection with the way Smith framed the situation, calling his comments “recklessly inaccurate” and saying that First Take was “already as big a billion-to-one success story as ESPN had ever seen.”

Later on Thursday, Smith responded to Bayless’ response in a tweet, seemingly not bringing much fire to the party.

My only comments on this matter. pic.twitter.com/UXA1OBKYhx — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 16, 2022

In his response, which Smith called his “only comments on the matter,” the current First Take host calls the situation between him and Bayless “nothing more than a misunderstanding.” He proceeds to praise Bayless and his work on the show before Smith joined, saying that he would “never intentionally” slight Bayless.

Ideally, Smith will keep his word and this doesn’t keep escalating, especially since there’s zero chance of a crossover episode to clear the air.