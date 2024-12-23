Screen grab: ‘First Take’

All things considered, Stephen A. Smith took a fairly diplomatic approach while replying to Kirk Herbstreit’s criticism of First Take.

The same, however, can’t be said for Shannon Sharpe.

Two days after ESPN’s top college football analyst took aim at the network’s morning debate show for its criticism of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, First Take‘s stars used their platform to respond. And while he made it clear how much respect he has for both Herbstreit and Chris Fowler, Smith stood his ground, accusing the network’s top college football broadcast team of misquoting him while claiming that First Take had called for Day’s job.

“Stop. Stop it… ‘First Take gotta get him fired.’ That is not true. I did! Not First Take. That was me, Stephen A.,” Smith said. “Don’t misquote me. What I said was, ‘this man Ryan Day, if he doesn’t get a national championship, he should go. Even with a 66-10 record.’ I didn’t stutter one bit, I ain’t stuttering now.”

Stephen A. Smith responds to Kirk Herbstreit: “Stop it… ‘First Take gotta get him fired.’ That is not true. I did! Not First Take. That was me, Stephen A… don’t misquote me. What I said was ‘this man Ryan Day, if he doesn’t get a national championship, he should go. Even with… pic.twitter.com/LKU4MkQPqE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 23, 2024

But while Sharpe did his best to take a similarly measured approach, the Hall of Fame tight end was clearly perturbed by Herbstreit’s invoking the show’s name in the manner that he did.

“I’m gonna be a good teammate. I’m gonna let it slide. Everybody’s at ESPN. Because had you not taken the route you’ve taken, I would’ve lit their asses up,” Sharpe told Smith. “If we’re going to be on the same team, if we’re gonna work for the same network, don’t do that. Kirk, Chris Fowler, I promise you, if you ever mention any platform that I’m on again talking about ‘I wonder what they’re going to say as negativity,’ I promise you, ESPN ain’t got enough bosses to keep me off y’all for what I’m going to say… don’t play with me.”

Shannon Sharpe on Kirk Herbstreit’s criticism of First Take: “If we’re going to be on the same team, if we’re gonna work for the same network, don’t do that. Kirk, Chris Fowler, I promise you, if you ever mention any platform that I’m on again talking about ‘I wonder what they’re… pic.twitter.com/4IPLUU5rYy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 23, 2024

Herbstreit’s comments came during Saturday’s broadcast of Ohio State’s first-round matchup against Tennessee in the College Football Playoff. With the Buckeyes clearly having the game in hand, Fowler asked Herbstreit how much the victory helped soften the blow of Ohio State’s fourth consecutive loss to rival Michigan, which prompted the speculation regarding Day’s job security.

“I can’t speak on behalf of the lunatic fringe,” Herbstreit said. “I’m not sure how they operate. The lunatic fringe at Ohio State is as powerful as anywhere in the country.”