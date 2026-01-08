Credit: USA TODAY

Garrett Wilson made headlines on Wednesday when he called Stephen A. Smith a “square” and a “sellout” for his criticism of the New York Jets.

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for the ESPN star to respond.

On Thursday’s episode of First Take, Smith addressed Wilson’s comments, which came in response to him expressing that draft prospects — including Oregon quarterback Dante Moore — should actively avoid being selected by the Jets. After first touting his show’s own recent run of success, Smith then clarified that he wasn’t criticizing the star wide receiver, but rather urging players like him to improve their career outlooks by getting away from Gang Green.

“Garrett Wilson, you’re a good brother, my man. And I don’t blame you for feeling salty about what I said,” Smith said. “I wasn’t talking about you. I was pleading for you to get help. Meaning the kind of help Sauce Gardner got when they sent him to Indy. Meaning the kind of help that Quinnen Williams got when they sent him to Dallas. I think players should be trying to get the hell up out of MetLife Stadium — in a Jets or Giants uniform. Moreso the Jets, because the Giants have the talent. And the Jets have some too.”

“I was talking about the organization. The Jets are horrible. You haven’t been in the playoffs since 2010. That’s 15! Now I didn’t Google Garrett Wilson to find out how old he is,” he continued before being informed the former Ohio State star is 25. “So in other words, they haven’t been to the playoffs since you were 10. They haven’t been to the playoffs since you were in junior high school.”

Apparently Wilson watching.

Taking to X, the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year offered what he said would be his last comment on the matter, stating that while he heard Smith’s response, he still wasn’t a fan of the comments. Specifically, Wilson referred to the commentary as “bad career and financial advice that he himself wouldn’t even take” before conceding that he did take the potshots at the Jets personally.

Last thing imma say on it. I listened, and I ain’t like it, but that’s all okay. I just don’t want bad advice going out. That was bad career and financial advice that he himself wouldn’t even take. Not to mention yeah I take some of it personal. All good. Go Jets — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) January 8, 2026

Ultimately, Smith’s criticism of the Jets — while admittedly hyperbolic — is largely justified. It’s hard to look at the current state of the franchise and believe that it’s one that players should be eager to play for and there isn’t much reason to think that sentiment will be shifting anytime soon.

Conversely, Wilson’s reaction is perfectly valid, both on a personal and practical level. And it’s a credit to his own maturity that he was willing to admit to his own biases while furthering establishing his voice as a star player willing to speak up on his downtrodden franchise’s behalf.