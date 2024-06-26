Stephen A. Smith hosts his show on YouTube. Photo Credit: Stephen A. Smith on YouTube.

Stephen A. Smith has been open about his desire to be ESPN’s highest-paid talent, but he’s apparently seeking something more in his contract negotiations with the network — the type of control wielded by Pat McAfee.

The First Take host is reportedly seeking $25 million per year in his new deal, and the network’s initial offer was reportedly in the $18 million range. But according to Puck.com’s John Ourand, who has been closely following the negotiations, Smith rejected the deal, and is seeking a different type of structure.

“Instead, Smith covets the blockbuster deal that the network used to persuade McAfee to decamp last year from FanDuel,” Ourand wrote. “Notably, ESPN pays McAfee’s production company, which operates his talk show, $25 million a year — a fee that covers all its operating costs: salaries, insurance, fixed costs, etc.

“For his part, Stephen A. doesn’t just want McAfeebucks. Smith … wants to structure a similar type of deal, perhaps something like Stephen A. Smith Enterprises. Smith is already on ESPN’s air more than any other talent, but I’m told that he and his agents at WME are looking for an expanded role that could see him get more involved in production, appear on more of ESPN’s NFL programming, and do all the requisite appearances that ESPN’s advertising and affiliate relations departments ask him to do.”

Ourand noted that Smith’s agency, WME, also represents Puck.

Smith has built a following outside of the ESPN realm as well, with his successful The Stephen A. Smith Show podcast. There’s even been speculation that he might bring that podcast to ESPN as part of a new deal.

Smith is also pursuing other options. He told Rich Eisen this week he would consider the possibility of doing a weekly politics-oriented show before a studio audience. Given his popularity and influence, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he ends up getting what he wants, and more.

In a recent appearance on CNBC’s Last Call, Ourand said Smith’s reported $25 million request is not out of line.

“He’s a No. 1 talent on ESPN,” Ourand said. “He works harder, puts in more hours and brings in better results in terms of viewership and in terms of ratings than really anybody else on ESPN’s air, not including NFL teams, NBA teams or college football teams.”

