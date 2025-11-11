Credit: The Stephen A. Smith Show

If Stephen A. Smith has seemed a little off during any of his TV, radio, or podcast shows or appearances in recent weeks, he admits there could be a reason for it.

During Smith’s Monday afternoon show on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio, a caller expressed worry that the ESPN host might be spreading himself too thin with his mounting list of responsibilities. And while Smith insists his ever-growing workload isn’t to blame, he did note recent dental surgery has hindered his performance.

“You should be worried. You have every legitimate reason to be worried about me based on how I have been the last few weeks,” Smith admitted. “Because I had major dental surgery, and I didn’t take any time off. I didn’t take any time off. That is the only thing that has been bothering me. Outside of that, I’m in the best health I’ve been in in 30 years. I love being on this show, I love being on SiriusXM. I love doing my morning show for ESPN with First Take. I am having the time of my life doing my job.

“I’ve just been really, really messed up over this dental surgery with stitches in my mouth that I just got taken out and drugs that I’ve had to be taking over the last three weeks because of pain. That’s what’s been going on with me, sir. I appreciate your concern, it’s legit based on what you’ve seen, but only because of the dental stuff.”

Smith opened his Oct. 22 episode of First Take by stating he wasn’t operating at 100 percent after undergoing dental surgery. And nearly three weeks later, it seems Smith is still feeling the effects of that surgery. But hopefully, he’s moving closer to a full recovery.

You may not like his content, but it’s hard to debate Smith’s work ethic. And despite describing himself as “really, really messed up” after the recent surgery, Smith has continued operating at his usual torrid pace in recent weeks without seeming noticeably off, which is a testament to his unmatched work ethic. But dental surgery or not, if he continues to accept every job and opportunity that comes his way, the 58-year-old Smith does run the risk of spreading himself too thin, regardless of how well he feels or the shape he’s in.