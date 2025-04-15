Photo Credit: ESPN

Monday’s edition of First Take featured some brief audio issues for Shannon Sharpe. But when Dan Orlovsky attempted to make light of the situation, Stephen A. Smith was in no laughing mood.

Just over 30 minutes into the show, Smith, Orlovsky, and Sharpe were about to discuss Rory McIlroy’s long-awaited victory at the Masters. But Sharpe wasn’t initially apart of the conversation, as First Take host Molly Qerim quickly figured out that he was having technical difficulties.

“Oh, I’m not hearing you though Shannon,” said Molly Qerim. “Is anyone else hearing Shannon?”

In light of this, Orlovsky joked that this was “the best part of the show” to this point.

“That’s the best part of the show,” said Orlovsky.

This prompted Smith to respond by telling Orlovsky to “watch his mouth” in a rather serious tone.

“Watch your mouth. Watch your mouth, Dan Orlovsky,” replied Smith.

Maybe Smith saw Orlovsky’s comment as some kind of a dig at Sharpe or the First Take product. Or maybe Smith simply woke up on the wrong side of the bed.

Either way, it certainly seemed as if Smith’s serious tone was a bit over the top in response to Orlovsky light-heartedly making light of Sharpe’s technical issues.

Viewers took notice as well, sharing their thoughts on Smith’s response to Orlovsky’s joke.

Way to turn an innocent joke into an awkward moment. What’s going on with Stephen A these days? https://t.co/qDdYwBwZIx — Kyle (@K_B_R15) April 14, 2025

Dan clearly joking around and Stephen A tryna be tough 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/z8i78L0Dh7 — Lucas R. (@lucasreid24) April 14, 2025

???? Weird behavior. Dan was joking https://t.co/p9GOEzMt0Y — D Green (@KCsDaddy88) April 14, 2025

In the past, Orlovsky has gotten under Smith’s skin with some of the more outlandish things he has said like his unique food and travel preferences. But those interactions have always been pretty lighthearted in nature where Smith jokingly walks off set or laughs at Orlovsky.

While this was a small moment that will likely be quickly forgotten, it’s certainly one of the more awkward interactions between Orlovsky and Smith in recent memory.