Credit: ESPN

As First Take has become ESPN’s signature daytime show over the past decade, most see its legacy as giving birth to the debate format and the stardom of Stephen A. Smith.

But in recent years, as ESPN has made significant cuts to its talent roster and pared back its lineup of shows, Smith and First Take have also assumed the mantle as one of the only remaining pipelines for up-and-coming talent at the network. Because ESPN remains the top sports content company in America, this means First Take‘s New York City studio is a de facto pipeline for all of sports media.

Under Smith, the show has cast a wide net for contributors and assembled a strong, diverse cast. In a new interview, Smith opened up about the pride he has for having created this expansive, fertile pipeline.

“Once I took over, you had permanent folks, and it was an amalgamation of people,” Smith told Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin this week. “Black folks, white folks, women, the list goes on and on. And it was important to me that I had that. So to look at the show now and see what opportunities I’ve been able to assist in other people getting, and to see what it’s been able to do for their careers, that’s what it’s all about.”

This fall, First Take is orbiting through a regular cast of contributors that includes ESPNers Ryan Clark, Cam Newton, Marcus Spears, Dan Orlovsky, and more. Smith has also demonstrated the freedom to go outside the Worldwide Leader to sign talent, from Shannon Sharpe in 2023 to Gilbert Arenas and Drew Brees this year. Going beyond former athletes, Smith has also welcomed talented commentators like Peter Schrager, Kimberley Martin, Elle Duncan, Brian Windhorst, and Mina Kimes over the years.

Following the sudden departure of longtime host Molly Qerim, the show had to search for a replacement on the fly during the NFL season, ultimately landing on SportsCenter anchor Shae Peppler-Cornette.

When Smith looks around ESPN, he is proud of how talent has used First Take as a jumping-off point for bigger and better things.

“If you’re not doing anything for anybody else, what good are you?” Smith asked Irvin, rhetorically.

“Swagu (Spears) wasn’t always on Monday Night Football, Ryan Clark wasn’t on Monday Night Countdown, Dan Orlvosky wasn’t on NFL Live, and all of that. You see people and opportunities that they have, and it came through First Take. So I’m incredibly proud of the kind of impact the show and I have been able to have, positively, on others’ careers. Because there’s nothing I wouldn’t do for these people.”

While Smith acknowledged that since he rose to the executive producer position and Max Kellerman departed, it has been a “sensitive challenge” to watch people like Qerim and Sharpe leave, he understands the responsibility that comes with his promotion.

It sounds like it is worth it to Smith to take some criticism, so long as he can continue to mint new stars and reward talented people at ESPN and beyond.

“When you sit in my chair as the star of the show and the EP and the person responsible, for the most part, picking the people that are on the show, you’re going to take the hits,” he said. “I accept it, because my body of work speaks for itself.”