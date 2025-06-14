Photo Credit: @BleedBlue1986 on X.

Stephen A. Smith is widely regarded as one of the biggest talking heads in NBA media. But based on a photo that emerged during Game 4 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Friday night between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers, he may not be as engaged in the action on the court as most would expect.

Smith was, of course, in attendance for Friday’s game as a part of the ABC studio team on the call of the game. So naturally, most would assume that Smith and his colleagues would be paying close attention to the game in preparation of the network’s halftime and postgame coverage.

However, based on a photo from an Indiana Pacers fan in attendance of Game 4, that may not be the case. A woman named Kimberly posted a picture of Smith while the game was going on. In said photo, Smith appeared to be on his phone playing Solitaire.

“How can you have all of these opinions while you’re playing solitaire instead of watching the game @stephenasmith?” wrote Kimberly.

How can you have all of these opinions while you’re playing solitaire instead of watching the game @stephenasmith? pic.twitter.com/fqjnQLOHXU — Kimberly (@BleedBlue1986) June 14, 2025

Additionally, Kimberly posted an additional follow-up post showing the location on her phone from where the photo was taken, which indeed shows that it was taken from inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

If you’re gonna steal it, at least credit me. pic.twitter.com/zLTeET9RxR — Kimberly (@BleedBlue1986) June 14, 2025

Naturally, this photo has garnered quite a bit of attention amongst media members on social media, who largely saw this as incredibly unprofessional.

“Oh no!” wrote Barstool Big Cat on X.

“If this is real, so help me God,” wrote Danny Marang, a host at 1080 The Fan in Portland.

If this is real, so help me God. https://t.co/g2TeI6r6G7 — Danny Marang (@DannyMarang) June 14, 2025

“After seeing this ESPN just cut a few more talented people for Stephen A to have his very own solitaire show at 4:00 every day,” wrote Winnipeg Jets beat writer Connor Hrabchak.

After seeing this ESPN just cut a few more talented people for Stephen A to have his very own solitaire show at 4:00 every day https://t.co/8ZE3TBBu3Q — Connor Hrabchak (@ConnorHrabchak1) June 14, 2025

Obviously, this is an incredibly bad look for someone who is solely there to analyze what is happening in the game and break it down for fans at home. But according to Stephen A. Smith, the photo isn’t as big of a deal as some are making it out to be.

In a post on X addressing the matter after Friday’s game, Smith admitted that this was a real photo, but that it was during a timeout.

“Yep! That’s me,” wrote Smith. Who would’ve though… I can multi-task. Especially during TIMEOUTS! Hope y’all are enjoying the NBA Finals. This is going 7 games now, peeps!”

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Yep! That’s me. Who would’ve thought….I can multi-task. Especially during TIMEOUTS! Hope y’all are enjoying the NBA Finals. This is going 7 games now, peeps! https://t.co/nLdWJf5vqf — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 14, 2025

Unfortunately for Smith, further videos on social media indicate that Smith may not be telling the truth regarding the context behind the video. Maybe Smith was indeed multi-tasking, but he did appear to have solitaire up on his phone while the game was going on.