ESPN and Stephen A. Smith are reportedly getting close to a new deal to keep the First Take host at the network.

The only problem? Smith doesn’t seem satisfied.

Per a new report by Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, Smith and ESPN are currently in negotiations on a deal in the six-year, $120 million neighborhood. The details come hours after Variety first reported that Smith and ESPN were close to a contract renewal.

However, when asked for comment by Marchand, Smith’s reply didn’t exactly exude confidence that a deal was close.

“False,” Smith told Marchand. “Here’s my quote, ‘I was born AT NIGHT, not last night. I don’t talk about my contract negotiations. Never have. Never will.'”

Despite Smith’s insistence that a deal is not close, the multiple reports would seem to indicate otherwise. For now, there’s no incentive for Smith to be publicly agreeable. He has made clear his desire to become ESPN’s highest paid talent. $20 million per year would accomplish that, and is a figure higher than the reported $18 million per year he was offered this past summer, but less than the $25 million that Smith supposedly seeks annually.

According to Marchand, should a deal be reached, ESPN will pay the vast majority of the contract, but smaller parts will be covered by Disney Entertainment and a gambling company, presumably ESPN BET. The report also confirmed that the deal includes a “first-look” development clause that would allow Disney to essentially have the right of first refusal for Smith-backed projects.

Given Smith’s comments, it seems this saga is far from over. The ESPN veteran will exercise every ounce of leverage he has to get paid what he believes he’s worth.

