Stephen A. Smith has been remarkably open as to why Max Kellerman is no longer his First Take cohost: Smith wanted a change.

That became news very quickly, of course, which is what you’d expect when one of the most recognizable people at ESPN forces a change to a long-running program. Kellerman is now hosting This Just In, along with ESPN Radio duties, and Smith has been consistent in saying that one of the reasons he was comfortable pushing for the change was that Kellerman would have landing spots within ESPN.

He said that on Hot 97 a few weeks ago, and on the SI Media Podcast he told Jimmy Traina the same thing.

Stephen A. Smith couldn't have been more open and honest on this week's SI MEDIA PODCAST as you will see in this clip. Full show here: https://t.co/xB8VRjJbFB pic.twitter.com/mLaf718REw — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) September 30, 2021

The quotes are consistent enough that we’ll just use the Hot 97 version, as transcribed by OregonLive:

“The rumors are accurate in terms of me wanting him off the show,” Smith told radio hosts Ebro Darden and Peter Rosenberg. “Let’s get that out the way. Yes, I did (want him off the show).” “It wasn’t really about asking him to be off the show, it was about the fact that I knew that we, together, as far as I was concerned, was not a great partnership anymore and that was something that needed to change.” “The reason why I’m unapologetic about my position, No. 1, is that it’s no knock against him professionally, his work ethic, and all of that other stuff, his talent. It’s not like I wanted the guy to be fired. I knew there were landing spots for him available at this network that would generate just as much, if not more revenue for him and all of that other stuff.”