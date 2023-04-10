On Monday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith spoke at the Semafor Media Summit, and his relationship with President Donald Trump over the years was discussed.

Smith said he doesn’t talk to Trump anymore these days (they’re both probably somewhat busier), and that he doesn’t think Trump is racist, just anti-everything but Trump.

.@stephenasmith says he no longer talks to Trump: "I think he's changed, but I will tell you this: I think when people call him racist and stuff like that, I've never thought of Trump that way. He's not against black people, he's against all things not named Trump." pic.twitter.com/oFcOra6zkL — Semafor (@semafor) April 10, 2023

Here’s the full quote, via Semafor.

“I think he’s changed, but I will tell you this: I think when people call him racist and stuff like that, I’ve never thought of Trump that way. He’s not against black people, he’s against all things not named Trump,” Smith said.

Smith has talked about Trump and his relationship with him numerous times, including last year when he recalled a 2014 phone call when Trump revealed his plans to screw the NFL when his plans to buy the Buffalo Bills were derailed.

[Semafor]