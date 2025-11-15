Credit: The Stephen A. Smith Show on YouTube

As ESPN increasingly allows Stephen A. Smith to say just about whatever he wants within the arena of his burgeoning political commentary career, the network is putting its stick-to-sports directive for talent to the test.

For years, ESPN staff were not only encouraged to avoid publicly expressing political opinions (even on social media) but were also often punished for doing so. The network loosened those restrictions during the social justice protests in 2020 and into its new chapter as a content hub for licensed shows from outspoken hosts like Pat McAfee.

Any semblance of ESPN regulating where and how its talent can comment on social issues ended earlier this year, when Smith inked a new, $100 million contract that explicitly gave him permission to explore new roles outside sports. Smith quickly signed a second megadeal, returning to radio with SiriusXM, hosting a daily sports show and a weekly political talk show.

All this, plus other content on his YouTube channel, has put Smith firmly in the political lane, not only as a popular commentator but a potential future candidate for office.

So it was only natural on Friday when a caller submitted a question to The Stephen A. Smith Show on SiriusXM, asking Smith whether he worries that his political opinions could turn off his ESPN viewers. Smith went long on his answer, expressing that he believes his open-mindedness leads viewers to give him a chance even if they disagree with him.

“I don’t worry about it because first of all, it’s politics, it’s not sports. Secondly, I don’t bring it to ESPN. Thirdly and most importantly, I think it’s important to remember that I’m a reasonable human being,” Smith said.

“What I do when I’m talking politics is what I do when I’m doing everything. I let you know how I feel and where I stand based on the facts that I have presented to me. But I’m open-minded to be corrected, which means I’m willing to engage in dialogue. And I’m willing to talk with people and hear what they have to say.”

Smith believes his political comment is welcoming to people of all types and their views. He tries to demonstrate compromise and centrism to bring people from all backgrounds and beliefs together.

“I’m not one of those dogged, rabid ideologues that’s stuck on one position and I’m not moving and I don’t give a damn how anybody else feels … that’s not how I am,” Smith said.

“All I’m doing is I research my information, I tell you what I learned, what I know, what I think I know. I articulate those thoughts to you from the honesty and the heartfelt position where I’m coming from, and then I let the chips fall where they may. If I’m wrong, I’ll say I’m wrong. If I’m corrected, I’ll say I’m corrected. And if I’m right, I’m not budging. It’s just that simple.”

Smith said that this approach “encourages people” to explore the world around them more deeply and even “contributes to making the world a better place.” This explanation is a far cry from what Smith might have you believe during his appearances on the late-night talk show circuit, where he frequently entertains the idea of one day becoming president.

Even Smith’s balanced and down-the-middle political commentary comes with a risk. But Smith highlighted that even as he has waded into more contentious topics with his content, viewership on his channels, as well as ESPN’s First Take, has continued to grow.