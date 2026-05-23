Credit: What’s Wright Podcast; Jaylen Brown on Twitch; First Take on ESPN

Stephen A. Smith isn’t letting Nick Wright’s mob boss comparison go unanswered, and he wants the FS1 host to know he has a pretty good idea of who put him up to it.

Smith fired back at Wright, who argued earlier this week on his What’s Wright with Nick Wright? podcast that Smith’s habit of threatening athletes like Jaylen Brown with private information “makes all of us look bad” and that Smith has been running the same stale playbook since at least 2015.

“Talking to these guys like you’re a mob boss and they better watch what they say, there’s harm in it,” Wright said.

“So when one of my contemporaries tries to mention me as a ‘mobster’ — that I’m coming across as a ‘mobster’ — he knows better,” Smith responded. “Once you figure out who I’m talking about, you can gauge his motives. He should be ashamed of himself, but I’ll leave it alone, and let him hang out with his crew. And he knows that I know who they are.”

Stephen a smith says nick wright should be ashamed of himself for saying he’s moving like a mob boss with jaylen brown . Smith says he knows who sent nick wright at him https://t.co/7Q4PaL9LAF pic.twitter.com/x9XT3keSTS — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Thechat101) May 23, 2026

“It’s not me being a mobster, it’s me highlighting that we all, as reporters, have access to an abundance of information, whether it’s through players, coaches, executives, owners, agents, or even other journalists,” the First Take host added.

But Wright’s point was less about Brown specifically and more about what he sees as a years-long pattern of Smith losing perspective on his own place in the sports media food chain. Wright finds Smith to be “delusional” for believing that commentators and athletes occupy the same tier of relevance, pointing to Brown’s $300 million contract being roughly three times Smith’s reported $100 million deal as a useful illustration.

“That is a reminder that no matter how big the commentator gets, he’ll never be quite as big as the people he’s commenting on,” Wright said.

Smith’s feud with Brown started after the Celtics blew a 3-1 series lead to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of this year’s NBA playoffs, with Brown pointing the finger at the referees rather than looking inward. Smith told him to “be quiet,” which opened the door to Brown calling on Smith to retire, dismissing him as “the face of clickbait media,” and questioning why Smith was asking about Jayson Tatum’s Twitch appearances instead of doing real journalism. Smith’s response was to threaten to report private information about Brown — “careful what you wish for,” he said — and that’s where Wright came in, arguing that Smith has been running this exact same play since he told Kevin Durant on First Take in 2015 that “you do not want to make an enemy out of me.”

“Nobody else is just constantly using their platform to run back the same playbook,” Wright said.

Wright has grown more direct and vocal in his criticisms of Smith in recent years but the feud with Brown has drawn the ire of many others in sports media. And given that so many fans and viewers have grown tired of the hot takes and debates that Smith popularized, Wright clearly sees value in drawing a line between what he does and what he believes Smith is doing when he speaks so critically of athletes.

Smith, for his part, spent Friday questioning Wright’s motives instead.