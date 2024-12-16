Credit: The Stephen A. Smith Show

The United States government hasn’t addressed the mysterious drone sightings ravaging the Northeast, but that was before Stephen A. Smith decided to weigh in.

Unidentified drones have been lighting up the New Jersey sky for weeks, with more recent sightings being reported in New York and Pennsylvania. But as residents and elected officials attempt to demand answers from the federal government on these mysterious car-sized drones, they now have an ally in Stephen A. Smith.

Monday morning on ESPN’s First Take, a conversation surrounding the debacle that is the New York Giants inspired Smith to address the drone problem.

“These damn drones…the United States government…get it together! There’s drones flying over people’s houses in Jersey and New York. I saw Independence Day damnit. I ain’t underestimating none of that stuff.” – Stephen A. Smith pic.twitter.com/gsbxcCueyP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 16, 2024



“Let me tell you something, these damn drones in New York City,” Smith said. “The United States government, get it together! Get it together! There’s drones flying over people’s houses in Jersey and New York! I saw Independence Day, dammit! I ain’t underestimating none of that stuff! Figure it out! Figure it out.”

This was the second time in as many weeks that mysterious New Jersey drone sightings were mentioned on ESPN. Last week, Aaron Rodgers highlighted the issue on The Pat McAfee Show, which gave the drone sightings more national attention. Although considering Rodgers’ propensity for spewing conspiracy theories, he may have caused many to wonder whether these drone sightings were fact or fiction.

The drone sightings are real.

The countless conspiracy theories surrounding why these drone sightings are occurring are not. But until the government breaks its silence to explain, the conspiracies will only run more rampant.

Smith has teased a potential future in politics, and maybe drones can be the platform to help springboard an eventual run for office.

[First Take]