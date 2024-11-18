Photo credit: ESPN

Stephen A. Smith was very confused as Shannon Sharpe attempted to introduce ESPN to Ms. Trip Dub on First Take.

Sharpe has been talking about Ms. Trip Dub for years. It’s one of his many unique sayings or phrases. And with LeBron James recording his fourth consecutive triple-double over the weekend, Sharpe showed Ms. Trip Dub some love Monday morning on First Take.

Stephen A. Smith thought “Ms. Trip Dub” was a real person…🤣 pic.twitter.com/qjENUJNnYB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 18, 2024



“That’s one thing I can say about this woman, Ms. Trip Dub, she has been following this man since he entered the league at 18,” Sharpe said. “And here she is right now. Do you know how hard it is, Stephen A, to get people to stay in a relationship for two decades? That’s what Ms. Trip Dub has done with GOAT James.”

The problem, however, is that Sharpe never formally introduced Smith to Ms. Trip Dub. And while most of the audience likely knew Sharpe was talking about triple-doubles, Smith thought his First Take debate partner was slandering James’ wife Savannah.

“First of all, don’t ever bring up Savannah James, she is as impeccable as they come,” Smith responded. “I mean, as far as I’m concerned, the First Lady of basketball. She is phenomenal. As a person, as a wife, as a mom, she’s just wonderful. She’s a wonderful person. Don’t bring her up, because that obviously softens the argument against LeBron James.”

That’s all very nice. Savannah James might be great, but she has nothing to do with Ms. Trip Dub. And once First Take host Molly Qerim realized Smith was hilariously mistaking Ms. Trip Dub with Savannah James, she had to interject.

“He’s not talking about Savannah, he’s talking about the triple doubles and he named her Ms. Trip Dub!” Qerim explained as Smith had a confused look on his face.

“He said Mrs. I thought he said Mrs,” Smith insisted. “Y’all gonna let me speak? I thought he said Mrs. I thought he said Mrs., that’s all.”

As if Mrs. Trip Dub would automatically have meant Sharpe was talking about LeBron James’ wife during the segment. And just in case anyone was still confused, Qerim reiterated that Ms. Trip Dub definitely is not a nickname for Savannah James at the end of the segment.

“I just want to make sure you understand, Ms. Trip Dub is not a real person. Don’t look for her, she is a fictional character.” – Molly Qerim pic.twitter.com/d914AAFx24 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 18, 2024



“Just to be clear, Stephen A., I just want to make sure you understand, Ms. Trip Dub is not a real person. Don’t look for her, she’s a fictional character,” Qerim joked as Smith had to sit there and take his lumps from the First Take crew.

“I ain’t got time to know that stuff,” Smith said as he admitted defeat while Qerim, Sharpe and Damien Woody laughed at him. “I don’t know that stuff.

