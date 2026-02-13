Credit: First Take on ESPN

Stephen A. Smith has finally offered a real explanation for what happened with Molly Qerim.

Five months after Qerim abruptly resigned from First Take, Smith appeared on the latest episode of The White House with Michael Irvin — a Netflix show featuring Irvin and Brandon Marshall — and gave his most detailed account yet of how his longtime co-host ended up leaving ESPN. Smith still won’t reveal everything, but he made clear the departure wasn’t what he wanted and that the decision to move Qerim off First Take came from above his head.

“Molly decided that she wanted to leave, and she had some issues that I’m not going to discuss,” Smith said. “It wasn’t with me, but she had some issues that was foremost on her mind and she made the decision to abruptly resign.”

All love for Molly Qerim on The White House pod Stephen A. Smith joins Michael Irvin and Brandon Marshall in a brand new episode of The White House with Michael Irvin, now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/GJHBSSzqi1 — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) February 13, 2026

Qerim departed ESPN in September after 10 years hosting First Take. She hosted the show on Monday, Sept. 15, and by Tuesday morning, she was gone. Smith opened Tuesday’s show with a farewell message, then addressed the departure on his SiriusXM show, telling listeners that the resignation came during contract negotiations and that “the details, quite frankly, are none of ya’ll business.” He added that the exit “came as a shock” and that he “was not aware that this is something she was contemplating doing,

“When that happened, it was incredibly unfortunate,” Smith said of Qerim’s abrupt departure. “I can tell you that Molly and I worked together for 10 years — I loved Molly. I didn’t want her to leave. Listen, I think Shae Cornette is doing an outstanding job for us. She knows her sports backwards and forwards. She is the real deal. But on a personal level, I definitely miss Molly, as do a lot of us, because we’re friends, and she was great.”

Shae Cornette officially replaced Qerim in mid-October after ESPN spent 30-45 days auditioning potential hosts. ESPN president of content Burke Magnus told The Athletic the network would use that timeframe to evaluate options, but he also revealed something more significant: “while we knew we were going to make a change — her deal ran through the end of the year — we were more focused on that timeline.” That means ESPN had already decided to move Qerim off First Take by the end of 2025, regardless of whether she re-signed, which almost certainly factored into her decision to leave immediately in September rather than spend months as a lame duck host on a show that was planning to replace her anyway.

Cornette, a former Big Ten Network host who’d joined ESPN in 2019 and had been the show’s top fill-in choice when Qerim was out, got the job. And while Smith praised what Cornette has since brought to First Take, he was careful to draw a distinction between moving forward and forgetting what came before.

“You look at the contribution that she made to the show, the relationships that she cultivated, and what have you,” Smith continued. “You know, we’re No. 1 all of these years; she was hosting when we were No. 1 all of those years. So, she made an incredible contribution to the success of the show.”

Qerim began contributing to First Take as a fill-in host in 2015 before taking over full-time when predecessor Cari Champion moved to anchoring SportsCenter. Over the course of 10 years, Qerim evolved from a host who introduced questions and topics to an integral part of the show.

And while Smith is also an integral part of First Take — as host and executive producer — he pushed back against the notion that he could have prevented Qerim’s departure if he’d really wanted to.

“Just because I’m the executive producer of the show doesn’t mean that I’m the boss,” he said. “I have bosses that I answer to. Anyone that’s ever worked for a damn network knows you have bosses that you answer to when you’re the executive producer.

“And when those decisions are made, and they decide that it’s best to move in a different direction, you can complain until the cows come home, but somebody has to make the call. And in the world of business, when you’re not the one with the power, you have to respect the fact that those in power have a right to make those decisions because they’re the ones who are gonna be held responsible for it.

“So all you could do is say, ‘This is what this person means to me. Make sure that they’re taken care of. Make sure that we’re not screwing them over, or anything like that. Make sure it’s always understood what she has meant to this show, what she means to me personally,’ and we move on from there. That’s all we can do.”

That explanation won’t satisfy everyone, given that it raises as many questions as it answers. If Smith valued Qerim as much as he says, why didn’t he push harder to keep her? If executives made the decision over his head, why frame it as Qerim choosing to leave? If she had “issues” that led to her resignation, what were they, and how did ESPN handle them?

Smith isn’t answering those questions. Instead, he’s offering a version where he did what he could, Qerim made the decision that was right for her, and First Take moved on with a new host doing the job well. Whether that version satisfies anyone depends on how much credit you give Smith for First Take‘s success and how much power you think he actually wields at ESPN.

What’s not really up for debate is the impact Molly Qerim had on First Take. For a decade, she was the traffic cop, the tone-setter, and often the only thing keeping the show’s daily shouting matches from veering completely off the rails. The format worked largely because Qerim understood when to let the chaos breathe and when to shut it down, a skill that’s harder to replace than it looks from the outside.

She also hasn’t exactly been sitting still since leaving ESPN. Her first public appearance came at the University of Connecticut, where she moderated a Q&A with men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley. By January, she had landed her first major post-ESPN role, hosting Zuffa Boxing events on Paramount+.