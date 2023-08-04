May 20, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; ESPN analyst Mark Jackson during game three of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In case you haven’t heard, Mark Jackson no longer works for ESPN. After a lengthy career as a lead color commentator for the NBA and adopter of phrases like “Mama…, there goes that man,” Jackson is out at the network. His broadcasting future is uncertain, which saddened his former co-worker, Stephen A. Smith.

Smith aired his feelings on the move for Jackson. On the Stephen A. Smith Show this week. The ESPN personality expressed sadness over the former NBA star’s exit from the company, but not just the exit itself. He voiced concern and heartbreak over what might come next.

“My colleague at ESPN, Mark Jackson… was let go by the Worldwide Leader this week,” Smith said. “I did not know this at the time. I was on the air Monday, last time I was on the air.

“Mark Jackson is a friend. I’m cool with Jeff Van Gundy as well, along with a plethora of others, obviously. Jalen Rose and various others. But I’m from Hollis, Queens. Mark Jackson is from that Murdoch area. He played ball at O’Connor Park; I tried to play. He starred at St. John’s; I tried to star; I tried to do something. He was the Rookie of the Year in the NBA; I wasn’t gifted enough to make the NBA.

“Mark Jackson is a brilliant basketball mind, an accomplished player, an elite and cerebral point guard, and an even better man,” Smith said. “I’m incredibly sad that he was let go, but I wasn’t surprised once I started reading the reports.”

Smith said that there were a lot of people who, when ESPN let Jeff Van Gundy go, asked why Jackson was still there. He said he believes in him and hopes he lands on his feet, but he’s concerned that he won’t get that opportunity.

Smith continued, boldly saying he should have an NBA coaching job. And Smith says he’s seen “too many coaches” in the NBA get second chances, so why hasn’t that happened for him? Notably, Stephen A. said that he should have gotten the New York Knicks coaching job or even the Milwaukee Bucks job.

“I see a plethora of people getting opportunities… but not my man Mark Jackson,” Smith said. He acknowledged his critics, although he didn’t delve too deeply into them. He then centered his argument around the fact that Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, who Mark Jackson coached at Golden State before the Warriors let him go, that “you would think” he’d land more jobs, but it hasn’t happened for him.

It’s an understandable position for Stephen A. to take. It speaks, at times, to the NBA’s hiring practices and the hiring practices at large when it comes to coaching retreads. But opponents of Jackson have focused on one dubious line that’s no doubt followed him since.

As for broadcasting, it could be interesting to see where he lands, if at all. But since the NBA media rights deal is set up to expire soon, perhaps Jackson will wait until then to make a move back to the booth.

[Stephen A. Smith Show]