Photo Credit: ESPN

Debates across eras in sports, such as the “GOAT” debate, have been discussed ad nauseam on sports debate shows like First Take. But no matter how tired the discussion may be for some, don’t expect the topic to go away anytime soon, especially if Stephen A. Smith has anything to say about it.

While some athletes see it as an honor to be compared to some of the game’s legends, others can see it as a slight when media members discuss modern-day players in a negative light compared to players of the past.

On Tuesday’s edition of First Take, Stephen A. Smith outlined how comparisons to figures of the past exist in every walk of life, citing how U.S. Presidents are often compared to each other all the time.

“Bringing up Presidents from the 1800s, the 19th century, the 20th century, comparing this guy to that guy, and what have you. All of these things happen. You do the same thing in life, no matter what it is. Because it’s a litmus test of that defines greatness and who truly measures up to it. And what were the elements that made them great? Instead of people embracing and accepting that, they look at it as you throwing shade on them.

“When they are not appreciating the fact that, the fact that you are in the conversation means that you matter. You are that significant, you’re that special compared to 99.99% of the world. That, to me, there is nothing wrong with that. As long as you make that clear. Which I think we do. It’s just the society that we live in has recognized how to monetize, taking it in an opposite direction just for clickbait purposes.”

Stephen A. Smith and Marcus Spears on First Take discussing why debates across eras in sports shouldn’t be seen in a negative light. pic.twitter.com/ZEpAR5KY0J — SportsClips (@SportsClip4U) April 15, 2025

Marcus Spears then chimed in, similarly speaking in favor of cross-era debates in sports, claiming that fans at home aren’t tired of hearing about the “GOAT” debate because those conversations typically get the most attention.

“You see, I know because I have been on this platform with you long enough, Stephen A., to understand your perspective. You have been in this for a long time. That’s why I specifically wanted to have this conversation with you. Especially on First Take. Because, to your point, people love… As much as we get the vitriol about LeBron and Michael Jordan, it gets the most likes and clicks anytime we talk about it. But you’ll think that society is tired of it. They’re not tired of it. They say it because it’s popular to be in the comments with everybody else. But they aren’t tired of it because it gets the most views.”

What Smith and Spears seemingly don’t realize is that some people disapprove of the “GOAT” debate topic not because of the practice of comparing players from different eras. Instead, the topic has been unpopular because of its sheer overexposure, especially when the conversation doesn’t belong.

Not to mention, Stephen A. Smith is constantly shifting the goalposts regarding his criteria in the “GOAT” debate.

Based on Smith’s comments here, it’s a safe bet that we won’t see fewer “GOAT” debates. So, current players will have to continue to fight the one battle they can simply never win: nostalgia for players of the past, in a debate that ultimately comes down to preference.