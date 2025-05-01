LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith, edit via Liam McGuire.

With the Los Angeles Lakers having been eliminated from the NBA Playoffs, many have begun to speculate on the future of LeBron James.

But while Stephen A. Smith seems to believe that the 4-time NBA MVP will return for what would be a record 23rd season, the ESPN star is wondering whether James has retired from competing for championships.

“When we talk about resignation, is it possible that LeBron is resigned to, ‘we ain’t gonna do but so much here in L.A.?'” Smith asked on Thursday’s episode of First Take before running down a list of the Lakers’ recent postseason disappointments.

As co-hosts Jay Williams and Kendrick Perkins made it clear they disagreed — with Williams even going as far as to call the thought “disrespectful” — Smith stated that he was just asking questions. But he also insisted that his line of thinking wasn’t without merit, pointing to Rich Paul’s stance that everything at this point in James’ career is gravy for his legacy.

“Rich Paul does not hesitate to educate us about how LeBron has accomplished so much, he has nothing to prove,” Smith said in reference to James’ agent and close friend. “He never hesitates to remind us about how LeBron has nothing to prove at all. If he knows it, LeBron knows it. He is a 4-time champion. He is a 4-time league MVP. He has went to 10 NBA Finals.

“There can be situation where, ‘I’m going to go out there and bust my tail. I’m gonna make sure [our playoff shortcomings aren’t] because of me. But in the same breath, ‘I like my life and I’m not looking to walk away and I’m not looking to get traded. So it is what it is.'”

Effectively, Smith is theorizing that James — who has a player option this offseason — might be happier continuing to live in Los Angeles and play for the Lakers than he would be playing for another team that might give him a better chance at winning a title. Williams continued to vehemently disagree, referring to Smith’s theory as a combination of “erroneous” and “egregious.”

Stephen A. Smith questions whether LeBron James is resigned to the Lakers being done competing for championships. “There can be situation where, ‘I’m going to go out there and bust my tail’ … But in the same breath, ‘I like my life and I’m not looking to walk away and I’m not… pic.twitter.com/PVIu163Hff — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 1, 2025

Nevertheless, it would be tough to argue that Smith’s comments are totally baseless, as he raises a fair point by noting the James camp’s stance regarding James’ legacy. The Akron, Ohio, native could retire at this very moment and do so as no worse than the second-best NBA player of all-time, providing him with the luxury of no longer having to have a championship or bust mentality with regard to his career.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

On the other had, Smith is likely getting ahead of himself here.

After all, the Lakers are just two months removed from acquiring superstar guard Luka Dončić, with the 26-year-old guard possessing the ability to extend James’ championship window. This year’s team was clearly flawed with a gaping hole at center — which the Minnesota Timberwolves exploited throughout their five-game series victory — but could very well find itself in championship contention next season with a few minor offseason tweaks.

Of course, the backdrop to all of this is James and Smith’s ongoing feud, which the First Take star briefly alluded to while making his reference to Paul. At this point, it’s tough to perceive any criticism of LeBron from Smith as anything but personal, even in instances where that’s not his true intent.