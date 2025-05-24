Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While the New York Knicks are playing in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years, it’s not going well for them. That’s frustrating to their fans, like Stephen A. Smith.

Shortly after the Knicks fell to the Indiana Pacers to fall 0-2 in the series, Smith shared a video on X with his reaction. The video started with him questioning coach Tim Thibodeau’s rotation, particularly concerning Karl Anthony-Towns.

“I’m trying to keep my cool, you know, there’s always hope,” he said. “But I don’t understand for the life of me, how in the hell Tom Thibodeau has KAT playing just 28 minutes. He’s gonna try and tell us it was defense. But with Mitchell Robinson on the court, the deficit increased. Jalen Brunson, that shot near the end of regulation, don’t know what that was about.”

Brunson’s shot at the end of the fourth quarter was terrible. With the Knicks down three, he fired a long, contested three-pointer, letting go of the ball with about 10 seconds remaining.

The shot missed, Indiana secured the rebound, then made a pair of free throws to seal the game.

“There is a calm quiet here in the Garden as if they know now what may happen to their Knicks.” Kevin Harlan as the Pacers put away the Knicks to take a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. 🏀 #NBA #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/5LjprX643K — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 24, 2025

Smith was also frustrated after New York’s Game 1 loss, but this was different. While Game 1’s frustration was related to the team blowing a big lead in the final minutes, his attitude after Game 2 reflected a more defeated feeling.

“I don’t know what Thibs was doing tonight,” he said. “I have no clue. I have no idea. Just gonna think, just gonna think about it a little. The New York Knicks are down 0-2. Looks like we’re going home. Looks that way. Don’t know if it is that way.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

If there’s one saving grace for the Knicks and their fans like Smith, they’ve been strong on the road this postseason. New York is 5-1 away from Madison Square Garden, going 3-0 against the Detroit Pistons and 2-1 against the Boston Celtics. Regardless of whether the Knicks continue that for Games 3 and 4 in Indiana, Smith will certainly have a lot to say.