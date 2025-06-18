Photo Credits: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images (Stephen A. Smith, left); Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images (Ja Morant, right).

The back-and-forth between ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has continued, with Smith responding to Morant’s latest criticism.

In a conversation on Tuesday’s First Take, Smith discussed NBA stars not wanting to play in Memphis for safety concerns, saying “Cats like Jimmy Butler and others don’t feel like it’s the safest environment. I’m talking to the local authorities in Memphis.” Another topic of conversation was whether the Grizzlies should consider trading Morant.

Morant responded on X and while he didn’t identify Smith by name, he called people out for talking more about the Grizzlies and Memphis than the NBA Finals. And to be fair, during the Finals, First Take has had its share of segments on evergreen topics not related to the NBA Finals. Morant also affirmed his commitment to Memphis.

On Tuesday night, Smith responded directly to one of Morant’s posts, pointing out that he had talked about the NBA Finals and that the Grizzlies were a topic of conversation because they just traded Desmond Bane.

“So this is what we’re doing now @JaMorant? I recall talking about the Finals. But the @memgrizz made news because of Bane getting traded. AND, your possible extension coming up. Would you prefer I go into detail about WTH has been going on in Memphis? Why players have stated they’re not interested in going? Or even MORE details? Or would you like me to leave well enough alone, and let the great peeps of Memphis address it on their own? Your call! I’m all ears!”

With the NBA Finals not set to resume until Thursday and no more than two games remaining, expect First Take to have even more conversations around Morant and the Grizzlies in the coming days and weeks.