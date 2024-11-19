Credit: The Stephen A. Smith Show

After the surprise news over the weekend that Disney would license Inside the NBA from TNT Sports and air the legendary studio show on ESPN and ABC starting in 2025, many wondered what it would mean for ESPN star Stephen A Smith.

After all, Smith is a panelist on NBA Countdown, the pregame and halftime show that Inside will replace on ESPN. He is also in the middle of contract negotiations with the Worldwide Leader, where he has made no secret of wanting a massive raise, with his eyes on being the highest-paid talent at the network.

But in an episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show podcast this week, Smith clarified that not only is he “happy” for the cast of the show, but the move “doesn’t affect” his future at all.

“A lot of people have been asking me about this, wondering how I feel about it, wondering what it means for my future … it doesn’t affect me at all,” Smith said. “They’re friends, and not just to me but anybody in the NBA community.”

Smith grew up in the Bronx near Inside panelist Kenny Smith’s family. The First Take host covered the NBA in the days when Shaquille O’Neal dominated, including against the Philadelphia 76ers when Smith worked at the local newspaper. And Smith has come to know Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley from afar as colleagues in media.

Smith even appeared on Inside in a crossover event at the NBA Cup Final in December 2023.

Even as a panelist on a rival NBA studio show, Smith believes the continuation of the show is the best outcome for all parties.

“To know that these brothers are going to stay together and continue to do the NBA together for years to come, I can’t be more happy for them,” he explained. “Because I know that it created a lot of chaos once TNT lost its deal with the NBA … this is the right thing.”

Appearing on live game broadcasts was supposed to be an important arrow in Smith’s quiver in negotiations with ESPN. Game rights are what bring the largest, most loyal audience to the network, far more than a daytime show like First Take.

It would have been easy for Smith to ignore the news or let these changes speak for themselves when they go into effect next fall.

“The biggest thing is for all intents and purposes, they’re teammates, not just my brothers. So I’m looking forward to watching them continuing to show their greatness as commentators covering the game of basketball,” Smith said. “It’s the best thing that could have happened for the NBA and the media industry. I couldn’t be happier. Wishing them nothing but the best. Looking forward to seeing my boys on the channel that I work on, at least at the moment.”

That last comment — “at the moment” — could be telling.

Smith can’t possibly know for sure the final outcome of his ongoing talks with ESPN.

But was that a negotiating tactic? Or does Smith already know he may have a role alongside Johnson, Barkley, O’Neal and Smith?

Either way, Smith is taking the high road as usual and holding his cards close.

