Stephen A. Smith is bringing First Take back to HBCU Week for a second straight year and noticeably absent will be NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky.

As Thursday’s episode of First Take came to a close, Orlovsky quickly poked Smith with one final question. “How come you guys didn’t invite me down to HBCU Week?” Orlovsky asked with a perplexed look on his face, prompting a brutally honest response from Smith.

“Why would anybody wanna see you down there?” ? pic.twitter.com/7ccqS9yMze — Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) October 6, 2022

“Why would anybody wanna see you down there?” Smith hilariously retorted. “You think just cause you got a nice tan that makes you a HBCU dude? Come on now.”

Boom. Roasted.

To be fair, Orlovsky has not made a Friday appearance on First Take during the NFL season this year, so he’s not losing out on a regular segment. Also to be fair, Orlovsky didn’t seem too beat up over the missing invite, his question was clearly made in jest.

While Orlovsky won’t be joining Smith for First Take’s appearance at HBCU Week, show moderator Molly Qerim will be, along with The Pivot Podcast team of Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor. Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex will host this year’s event Friday, Oct. 7.

Smith, a Winston-Salem State alum, has put more emphasis on the initiative of highlighting and celebrating Historically Black Colleges and Universities in recent years. The event launched in 2017 and First Take made its first appearance in 2019, with Smith, Qerim and then co-host Max Kellerman making the trip to the 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington, DE for HBCU Week. This year’s event at Disney World is set to be the largest scaled HBCU Week celebration since it began.

