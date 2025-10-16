Photo credit: ESPN

In case you find yourself feeling like you don’t have enough opportunities to watch Stephen A. Smith, he’ll be hosting Good Morning America on Friday.

Smith hosted First Take Thursday morning as they await Shae Cornette to officially take over the full-time role previously held by Molly Qerim beginning Nov. 3. And Smith will be hosting First Take again Friday, but after he co-hosts ABC’s Good Morning America.

It’s been far too long since Smith spread his wings to reach more people. Which is why everyone was probably ecstatic to hear Smith close Thursday’s First Take by announcing the news of his looning appearance on GMA.

For everyone who keeps asking for more Stephen A. Smith… pic.twitter.com/uplIwpI0D1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 16, 2025



“Just want to tell America right now, I thank y’all for joining me to host the show,” Smith said as he signed off First Take. “I’ll be hosting the show again tomorrow after I co-host Good Morning America. I’m gonna be doing that too tomorrow, so I have a very, very busy day tomorrow.”

Smith’s guest-hosting appearance will mark a continued trend of seeing sports personalities on morning news shows. Malika Andrews and Joe Buck both guest-hosted GMA earlier this year, with Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts already working as permanent hosts of the show. Similarly, CBS features Nate Burleson on CBS Mornings, while NBC has used Mike Tirico and Dwyane Wade on Today. Now it will be Smith’s turn.

You can see him in the late mornings on First Take. You can listen to him on SiriusXM in the early afternoon. You can catch him on his YouTube channel and many nights on cable news networks. But Stephen A. Smith knows you’ve been clamoring to watch him while drinking your first cup of morning coffee. And finally, he’s gracing America with that opportunity.