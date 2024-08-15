Photo credit: First Take

Stephen A. Smith watched a ridiculous Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys take overtake First Take and he only has himself to blame.

It’s SportsCenter takeover week on First Take, and Thursday morning, Randy Scott and Gary Striewski made the trek from Bristol to New York to debate Smith. With the NFL season approaching, their first assignment was to identify the quarterback they trust the most to beat Patrick Mahomes, and Striewski eagerly ingratiated himself to the world of hot takes on First Take.

“I have to preface this with…understanding that this is my first time on First Take and what I’m about to say could very well mean this is my last take on First Take,” Striewski began. “If you give me one quarterback to beat Patrick Mahomes…give me Dak Prescott! I want Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.”

“To do what?” Molly Qerim asked.

“To beat ‘em!” Striewski clarified.

Give Striewski credit for understanding the assignment because this take had it all. It’s polarizing, it’s controversial, it has name recognition with Prescott and First Take’s favorite topic, the Dallas Cowboys. The delivery was perfect and it garnered a great reaction out of Stephen A. Smith. Was it genuine? Who knows. Does it matter? Not on First Take.

Later in the segment, Smith looked across the table at the two SportsCenter anchors he was debating and said, “I know how knowledgeable they are, I can’t believe how people’s perspectives get warped, what the hell has happened to y’all?!”

Stephen A. Smith happened! It’s 2024, the days of going on daytime sports debate shows with measured and rational takes ended decades ago. Smith may not have enjoyed Striewski putting Prescott on a pedestal above Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson, but he has himself to blame. This is the discourse he created, and give him credit because he’s built a massive audience off it.

Dallas Cowboys? Check. Celebrity quarterback? Check. Polarizing opinion? Check. Hot take? Check. Striewski’s First Take debut was worthy of a second take.

[First Take]