Photo Credit: ESPN

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes showed off his unbelievably unique skillset in the team’s second preseason game on Saturday, highlighted by a behind-the-back pass to Travis Kelce that viewers marveled at. But on Monday, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith tried his own hand at attempting this pass on First Take in an attempt to downplay its difficulty.

Stephen A, who was in the First Take studio along with Molly Qerim on Monday morning, did an impression of the play not once, but twice to someone behind the scenes on the show in an attempt to show that the play is potentially receiving more attention than it deserves.

“Yo, yo Dave, Shay Shay… Go back to pass,” said Smith as he mimicked Mahomes in the pocket. “There we go. There we go. You wanna see it again? Watch your head, Molly. There we go. That’s all I’m trying to say. That’s all I’m trying to say, Shay Shay. That’s all I’m trying to say Dan (Orlovsky).”

.@stephenasmith‘s impression of Patrick Mahomes’ behind-the-back pass is WILD 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/oHUUj0ysoC — First Take (@FirstTake) August 19, 2024

Shannon Sharpe was quick to call out the differences between making the throw to a colleague in a studio compared to pulling it off against an NFL defense.

“Molly, here’s what we’re going to do,” said Sharpe. “When I’m in New York in the studio, I’m gonna have on sneakers and I’m gonna try to tackle Stephen A. when he tries to do that.”

Dan Orlovsky then chimed in, asking whether he was implying that he can do what Patrick Mahomes does. Obviously, Smith denied this, but again shared his opinion that Mahomes’ pass was not a special one by his standards.

“No, that’s not what I’m implying under no circumstances,” said Smith. “What I’m saying is it’s not a big deal for someone as great as him to throw a behind-the-back two-yard pass. Under no circumstances am I implying that I can do what any NFL player can do. I can’t do what any NFL player can do. Let’s get that out the way right now. I’m just saying a behind-the-back two-yard pass from him is nothing. That’s all I’m saying.”

It sounds like Smith’s passing skills will definitely be kept strictly to the studio for the time being. But either way, his assessment of how difficult it was to pull off that kind of play in the NFL game may be skewed just a bit. That is until he has Shannon Sharpe coming at him sometime in the near future.

[First Take on X]