Stephen A. Smith reacts to Dan Quinn’s hire, via First Take.

Stephen A. Smith will never stop trolling the Dallas Cowboys, even when it comes to people who leave the franchise. That includes former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who is leaving Big D to be the new head coach for the Washington Commanders.

While appearing on First Take on Thursday morning, Smith and company were discussing the upcoming Super Bowl between the Chiefs and 49ers when host Molly Qerim broke into the conversation with the news of Quinn’s hire in Washington. She immediately pitched it to Stephen A. for his perspective on the move and he went to the opposite of his “Jason Whitlock rant” voice. Instead, he broke out his “very disappointed teacher” voice.

An unimpressed Stephen A. Smith reacts to the breaking news of the Washington Commanders hiring Dan Quinn as their head coach. pic.twitter.com/cRmry3ecmR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 1, 2024

“The last time we saw him was in a playoff game where the Dallas Cowboys defense looked horrific. That was our last vision of him,” Smith said. “Now obviously he’s improved the defense by leaps and bounds over the years with the Dallas Cowboys, he had the personnel in place. But in moments where it really, really counted they came up short.

It’s hard to argue with Smith’s main point in that Quinn and the Dallas defense were embarrassed in his last outing against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. They made Jordan Love look like a hybrid of Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. He also brought up Quinn’s record in Atlanta where he was most known for blowing the biggest Super Bowl lead in history at 28-3 to the Patriots when he was head coach of the Falcons. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was thought to be the clubhouse leader for the Commies job, but that fell apart when he chose to stay in Detroit. That led to even more fireworks in the media.