Stephen A. Smith has previously called Dan Orlovsky cheap because he didn’t want to pay $300 to park. Smith has gotten on Orlovsky’s case numerous times, accusing him of being cheap on the set of First Take more times than we can keep track of.

More recently, Smith didn’t believe that the former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts quarterback had more than 1 or 2 TVs in his home due to this perceived cheapness. That came just a few weeks after Orlovsky paid back his debts to the First Take host, but wanted a chance to win back his money by the show’s end.

On Wednesday, Olrovsky tweeted at his colleague, saying that he had “won.” It seems that he ponied up for a first-class ticket, alongside his wife, to Germany, as Orlobsky will be on the call for NFL Network’s broadcast of the Chiefs-Dolphins game from Frankfurt in Week 9.

You won @stephenasmith But that bill imma run up at Raos is gonna have a comma in it!@FirstTake #Germany pic.twitter.com/N6BS0Mo77K — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 2, 2023

Smith was brought to tears on Thursday’s edition of First Take:

“It touches my heart when wisdom wins the order of the day,” the 56-year-old Smith said. “You know, Dan Orlovsky is not only one of the cheapest human beings you’ll ever find in your life, he’s actually proud of it. He literally is proud of it. What man do you know will come on national television, when he got a wife at home, and tell a national audience he’s flying in first class, but she’s gonna be in coach because he doesn’t feel like picking up the bill.”

.@stephenasmith said he'll pick up the tab for @danorlovsky7 for getting a first class ticket for his wife ? pic.twitter.com/UbTsfHgmzz — First Take (@FirstTake) November 2, 2023

It’s a long line of weird gestures from Orlovsky, whose shameless behavior has certainly raised some eyebrows in the past.

Molly Qerim filled in Damien Woody on the backstory, and how she never gets on Orlovsky for the first-class stuff, since he had four children and it’s a lot of money.

“I had a hard time and that’s why I got him and I said the whole, ‘Be a real man’ thing is because he was going to be in first class and his wife was going to be back in coach,” Qerim explained. “And I was like, listen, Dan, if you can’t afford it, at least say to her, ‘Hey, if you want first-class, I’ll go back in coach.’ You know, that story of thing. So, that’s why I took issue with it.”

That’s why Orlovsky got the two first-class tickets to Germany, she said.

“I just love how Molly needs to explain all of that as if I never told Dan Orlovsky that,” Smith said. “I’ve been telling him that for two years. Two years, and he wouldn’t listen. And guess what? I’m gonna treat him and his wife to Rao’s. I’m gonna pick up the tab, no matter how much it costs — and I’m gonna be very, very proud to do so. You know what, my brother from another mother, he has listened. He has learned. He has elevated his level of knowledge of life and wisdom. Happy wife, happy life.”

Smith’s not married and he said he knows that.

We’ll have to wait until Orlovsky’s back stateside to see his reaction. It’ll probably be a must-see edition of First Take.

