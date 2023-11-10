(Credit: First Take)

One of the biggest storylines on ESPN’s First Take recently has been Stephen A. Smith continually accusing co-host Dan Orlovsky of being cheap.

Earlier this year during an NFL discussion, Smith accused Orlovsky of only having one or two TVs in his home, which Orlovsky denied.

The subject came back up last week, as Orlovsky mentioned he got himself a first-class ticket to travel to Germany to partake in the NFL Network’s broadcast of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins. Smith was shocked to see Orlovsky’s wife was also in first class with him.

On Thursday’s episode, Orlovsky discussed just how that happened.

“I booked my wife an economy ticket for X amount of dollars, but when you book with this specific airline you can place a bid to upgrade your seat. So I placed a bid that was a very small number, nowhere near what the cost of a first class ticket would be. If your bid gets accepted you get your upgrade, if not, you don’t. Last Monday, the bid got accepted, so she flew in first class. A first class ticket was like $12,000 and the bid was something like 300 or 400 bucks,” Orlovsky explained.

Smith, along with fellow co-hosts Molly Qerim and Kimberley Martin didn’t agree with Orlovsky’s strategy, saying he could have just bought his wife a first class ticket from the beginning. Orlovsky wasn’t budging, though, saying he saved ten thousand dollars that he could do something else with now.

“Does that money go with you when the good lord takes you?” Smith asked. “Did it ever occur to you that the moments you provide to your lovely wife and the mother of your children, is worth more than ten thousand dollars?”

Ultimately, it seems Orlovsky came out ahead here, saving himself ten thousand dollars, as he was quick to point out on Twitter.

Winning — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 9, 2023

Plus, Smith now has to buy Orlovsky and his wife dinner due to the former quarterback getting his wife a first class seat, regardless of how it was obtained.

