Photo credit: ESPN

There’s a line between criticizing an athlete’s performance and criticizing an athlete personally, and Stephen A. Smith vows not to cross it.

Smith has not always adhered to that promise throughout his career, but he’s far from the most egregious offender in an industry filled with hot take artists looking to spark a reaction. Friday morning on First Take, while calling out Dak Prescott’s career trend of January failures, Smith clarified that it was no knock on Dak the person.

"There’s nothing wrong with distinguishing the difference between sports character and character." pic.twitter.com/dfCHXx6mTK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 27, 2023

“We don’t do that stuff on this show,” Smith said. “That personal stuff that Dak went through, my heart goes out to him. Lost his mom years ago, lost his brother, went through some trying times himself, we wish him nothing but the best. As a man, as a human being, as a role model, he’s one of the best people in the world.”

Prescott has even served as a role model for Smith in a way. Earlier this month, while discussing Prescott’s willingness to be open about his mental health, it prompted Smith to discuss his own vulnerabilities.

“There’s nothing wrong with distinguishing the difference between sports character and character,” Smith added, explaining that he can question Prescott’s ability to score a game-winning touchdown in the playoffs without questioning his undisputed standout character as a human being.

“I know that there have been other folks in the media at other shows and stuff like that that might cross that line,” Smith noted. “It’s something you, me, Molly, and all the contributors on this show, we make sure we never do, because we’re human beings first. We make sure that we don’t roll like that.”

Smith did not specifically name any of those other shows or folks who have crossed that line in regard to Prescott, but it certainly seemed like a not-so-subtle criticism of Skip Bayless. When Prescott opened up about his battles with depression in 2020, Bayless was quick to broadcast his lack of sympathy for the Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

“When it comes to the quarterback of a NFL team, you know this as well as I do or better than I do, it’s the ultimate leadership position in sports, am I right about that? You are commanding an entire NFL franchise, what’s the roster at now, 53 guys?” Prescott said during a Sept. 2020 edition of Undisputed on FS1. “And they’re all looking to you to be their CEO, to be in charge of the football team. Because of all that, I don’t have sympathy for him going public with ‘I got depressed, I suffered depression early in COVID, to the point that I couldn’t even go work out.’”

Bayless was justly chastised for criticizing Prescott’s willingness to speak publicly about his mental health concerns. Instead of apologizing to Prescott in the wake of the backlash, Bayless claimed his comments were “misconstrued.”

Surely, Smith is aware of what his former First Take debate partner said about Prescott in 2020. And while he didn’t specifically site Bayless as one of “folks in the media” who attacked the personal things Prescott has gone through off the field, he didn’t need to.

[First Take]