What is keeping Stephen A. Smith worth to ESPN? A lot. Enough to keep him? That remains to be seen. According to reports, the two sides are significantly apart.

John Ourand reported some of the figures on Thursday, including what Smith has been offered and what he might be looking for.

“ESPN has been working hard to re-sign Smith, whose contract ends in a year; last week ESPN made its initial offer of $18 million per year for five years,” Ourand detailed for Puck.news, paywall required. “I’m told ESPN execs pitched Smith’s WME agents that he would be their highest-paid star, earning more than Monday Night Football’s Troy Aikman or Joe Buck.”

The gap between the two sides is roughly $7 million annually, as according to reports, Smith is seeking $25 million. Previous reports have suggested that Smith is likely to get $20 million or more with his next deal.

Smith and his agency, WME, have are reportedly citing deals made with Pat McAfee. Of course, the counter is that the $30 million for McAfee includes his show.

Smith, however, is one of ESPN’s most well known personalities. He’s seen throughout the network, namely on First Take and is also a vital part of ESPN’s NBA coverage.

