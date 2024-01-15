Screen grab: ESPN

Stephen A. Smith has always been somewhat of a showman.

But following the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card round on Sunday, the First Take host truly outdid himself.

As many expected, Smith opened Monday’s episode of First Take by addressing Dallas’ 48-32 defeat. Donning a Packers hat, ESPN’s $12 million man took no shortage of glee in the Cowboys’ loss, which was even more lopsided than the final score indicated.

“You fell for it, didn’t ya? You feel for it didn’t ya?” Smith said. “Y’all actuall thought you were going to win some playoff games. You actually thought that there was going to be the first time that you were going to be in the NFC Championship Game in about 30 damn years. That’s what they thought, Shay Shay!”

“They thought that,” a nodding a and smiling Shannon Sharpe confirmed.

“They fell for it. They heard us talking about how they’re the No. 2 seed, they have homecourt advantage. They had all of this going for them Club Shay Shay,” Smith continued. “But we warned them. We spent the entire season warning them. And then I shifted gears and I got their hopes up all the way up there before it came crashing down. Didn’t I tell you, Shay Shay? Didn’t I tell you?”

“It hurt,” Sharpe replied.

“It don’t hurt more than what I’m about to show you right now,” Smith said. “Kick my music please!”

From there, a minute-long music video comprised of Smith’s previous Cowboys-related takes — in music form — aired, complete with clips of the First Take host dancing and donning his famous cowboy hat.

Stephen A. Smith celebrated the Cowboys' playoff loss with a new song comprised of his previous takes about "America's Team." pic.twitter.com/jIMnQGP9vX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 15, 2024

Regardless of your thoughts on the Cowboys, the song was honestly impressive (and dare I say, catchy) and a credit to whichever producer or producers put it together. As has been the case for years now, Smith’s distaste for “America’s Team” has been one of his most famous ongoing bits, and also happens to provide a link to his former First Take co-host, Skip Bayless, who had a much different reaction to Dallas’ defeat.