Credit: Stephen A. Smith on YouTube

Stephen A Smith is not ready to break off his professional relationship with Cam Newton — yet.

One of the actually pressing questions coming out of the past week, as Smith, Newton, Jason Whitlock, and even Ryan Clark launched podcast clips at one another across the internet, was whether any of it would actually affect the future of the ESPN show where three of the men work together.

Newton was brought onto the First Take roster during the past two football seasons, and his role has gradually grown to two days per week in the fall as well as a key spot on the show’s HBCU visits.

But when Newton invited Whitlock, a persona non grata in the sports media industry and a well-known enemy of Smith’s, onto his 4th and 1 podcast two weeks ago, it clearly crossed some sort of line. That is why Smith offered a not-so-subtle suggestion that Newton shore up his interviewing skills if he was going to go into the lion’s den with a bad actor like Whitlock, and why Clark retorted that “loyalty is at a minimum these days” in a social media post.

Now, Newton’s response to that particular line from Clark has gotten the attention of Smith all over again. Back on 4th and 1, Newton argued that “there is no such thing as loyalty” in the modern content ecosystem.

And in the latest rebuttal from Smith on his Straight Shooter radio show, Smith clearly laid out the ways in which his loyalty toward Newton has already insulated the former NFL MVP and allowed him to flourish on ESPN airwaves. While Smith clarified that Newton’s spot on First Take is secure for now, he did not hold back in highlighting how Newton could jeopardize that role if he continues on this track.

“Cam is my man. I’m very proud of the job he’s done on First Take,” Smith said. “I want him back. The whole bit.”

But Smith explained that everyone with a large platform, himself included, makes decisions every day about what is worth discussing on air and what is not. While Newton maintains that the Whitlock interview was in the spirit of the authentic conversations he wants to conduct on 4th and 1, Smith reminded his audience and Newton directly that there is always a line for content creators that, when crossed, can sour their colleagues and the audience.

Whitlock has clearly crossed this line, and Smith noted that some of Newton’s own quotes have left him in hot water and led him to benefit from unseen loyalty, even as he denies its existence.

“There are an abundance of things that we could bring up all day, every day about Cam … and it wouldn’t be the best look. Dare I say, it would turn networks off,” Smith said. “I don’t revisit that. You’re my man. Period. Not doing that, don’t need to do that, can get numbers without that.”

Smith specifically referenced Newton’s recent comments about women and relationships as an example of where Smith could have started beef or chased clicks, but did not.

In a recent podcast appearance, Newton said that “women’s value gets lower the more children that they have.” The statement made headlines and generated significant pushback.

“You’ve come out your mouth with stuff recently, unapologetically, when you’ve talked what you’ve talked about as it pertains to women, for example,” Smith said. “I didn’t say a word. Because I’m not doing that to you.”

However, Smith later noted that some of Newton’s off-the-cuff remarks could hamper the former Carolina Panthers star’s ability “to mingle what you do with corporate America.”

“When somebody brings up loyalty, and you say there ain’t no loyalty in this business, I’m telling you you’re wrong. That, you are flagrantly wrong about,” Smith added. “There’s a whole bunch of loyalty in this business. Some of which has been exercised on your behalf without you even knowing it. Please know that. Ryan Clark is right about that.”

In other words, Smith doesn’t want Newton to underestimate the role he plays in launching and maintaining careers at ESPN. In addition to hosting First Take, Smith is also one of the show’s executive producers.

The last high-profile, polarizing former athlete whom Smith brought into the fold on First Take was Shannon Sharpe. The former FS1 host was such a tremendous fit on the show that viewership increased, while Sharpe signed an extension and was even under consideration for his own show on ESPN.

But Sharpe blew past the line when he was sued over allegations of sexual assault. When that news came down last spring, Smith carefully explained that his support for Sharpe could not withstand the need for Disney management to sideline him.

While Newton is nowhere near that point, Smith’s point remains. There is always a limit to how much he and his corporate bosses can stomach before the tides change — even if Smith personally likes someone.

“It doesn’t mean, ‘I’m never going to say or do something that somebody doesn’t like.’ What it means is that you’re mindful and cognizant of what those people mean to you and why, and you take that into consideration when you’re doing anything, it is that you’re doing,” Smith said.

Smith also confirmed he will join Newton in-studio in Atlanta for a conversation on 4th and 1 in the near future.