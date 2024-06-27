Credit: ESPN

With all eyes on the NBA Draft’s first round on Wednesday night, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith starred in a segment where he busted out in laughter.

Host Kevin Neghandi, Smith, and Myers discussed the Washington Wizards, who had the second pick in this year’s Draft. “They have so many holes, you’d have to pay overtime to construction workers. It’s that bad,” Smith argued. “There’s nowhere to go but up. That’s the flipside to all of this, Bob Myers.”

Prospect Alex Sarr reportedly declined to work out for the Atlanta Hawks before Wednesday’s first round. The Hawks owned the first pick in this year’s NBA Draft, followed by the Washington Wizards at No. 2. So Sarr played the game and basically chose the Wizards in the pre-draft process. His wishes came to fruition Wednesday night when Washington selected him second overall. Smith was perplexed and dumbfounded that anybody would willingly choose to live in Washington, D.C., over the city of Atlanta.

Smith openly questioned the idea and the concept.

“Somebody explain that to me. I don’t understand it. Maybe [Bob Myers] can, as a former executive.” – Stephen A. Smith “If I could, I wouldn’t explain it to you anyway. I’d tell Kevin (Negandhi).” – Bob Myers That made Stephen A. laugh hard. #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/2y6zzwm84W — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 27, 2024

“I’m trying to figure out why Sarr wouldn’t want to work out for Atlanta, knowing he’s probably going to Washington. So you’d rather be in the Nation’s Capital than the ATL? Somebody explain that to me!” Smith said. “I don’t understand it. Maybe you can!” Smith said to Myers.

“If I could, I wouldn’t explain it to you anyway,” Myers quipped. “I’d tell Kevin.”

That caused Smith to erupt in laughter before slapping hands with Myers again. Thankfully, Smith seemed more loose and more exuberant than his admittedly forgettable run through the NBA Playoffs.

