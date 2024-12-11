Photo Credit: First Take

There was another surprising development regarding Bill Belichick Wednesday morning.

Everyone’s heard the reports that Belichick has reached a deal to become North Carolina’s head coach, a stunning turn of events.

The other big surprise about Belichick unexpectedly happened on ESPN’s First Take, where Stephen A. Smith praised the legendary coach for making himself “a likable figure.”

That would be the same Stephen A. Smith who earlier this year brutally dismissed Belichick’s new media career, telling the Green Light with Chris Long podcast, “I don’t think Bill Belichick is going to be good at all … you don’t go from not giving a damn about the audience and having virtually nothing to say for years to people suddenly caring about what you have to say.”

But just before the reports regarding Belichick’s new gig surfaced on Wednesday, Smith admitted he’d been wrong praising the former NFL coach for letting his personality shine in his various media ventures this year.

“Far be it for me to say this, but I’m gonna say it anyway: Props to Pat McAfee and their show having Bill Belichick on,” Smith said. “I think Bill Belichick has actually made himself a likable figure with a lot of the interviews that he has done.

“Even when he’s not saying much, he’s more talkative than he’s ever been. You’re seeing elements of his personality — let’s give the ManningCast props as well for when they have him on — you’re seeing elements of his personality. These are things that the players, the Rodney Harrisons of the world and various others … have always applauded about Bill Belichick, ‘Ya’ll don’t know his personality like we know his personality.’

“But that man has been on TV showing it. And I don’t think even Bill Belichick realizes how much he’s helped himself in terms of showing his personality. Everybody knows he’s a savant in terms of football knowledge. We get that part. But they see his personality now, and I think that’s going to help him.”

Again, Smith’s comments came before the news that Belichick and UNC had reached a deal had surfaced. And according to Smith, it’s a career move that might not have been possible if not for his recent media run.

“I think Bill Belichick’s going to have more opportunities this year than last year, and I think he can thank Pat McAfee and the ManningCast if that happens,” Smith said.

