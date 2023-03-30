There have been plenty of ventures involving Stephen A. Smith, including his ESPN work on First Take and NBA Countdown and his Know Mercy podcast with Audacy’s Cadence13. Now, he’s getting a basketball camp for young athletes, the Stephen A. Smith Basketball Camp at IMG Academy. The camp will take place at IMG’s campus in Bradenton, Florida from Aug. 6-12. Here’s more on it from a release:

As part of the camp package, Smith will participate in several engaging opportunities with camp participants, including sharing an inspiring message to the young athletes and hosting a Q&A-format discussion. All camp participants will receive exclusively branded Stephen A. Smith Basketball Camp at IMG Academy apparel to wear for the week of camp. “To have my own basketball camp associated with IMG Academy is an incredible opportunity for me to share my story and help inspire the next generation,” said Smith. “Providing advice on what it takes to succeed not only on the court, but also beyond the shot clock, is something I’m very passionate about. I’m honored that IMG Academy sees me as someone who can be an extension of its mission of empowering student-athletes to win in their future, preparing them for college and for life.”

Pricing for the camp begins at $2,899, so this is not a particularly cheap option. But it is actually cheaper than many of IMG’s week-long camps; their basic one (with boarding) starts at $2,789, while their Total Athlete, Breakthrough and Game Changer packages start at $3,239, $3,639, and $4,089 respectively. And none of those come with “several engaging opportunities” with Stephen A. Smith.

[IMG Academy]