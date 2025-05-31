Credit: ABC

In recent years, Stephen A. Smith has expanded his repertoire beyond yelling about sports teams and players he may or may not know anything about.

Along with being a talk show host, political talking head, and potential candidate for president, Smith has become something of a thespian. He has a recurring role on General Hospital as “Brick,” who recently killed an assassin posing as a nurse attempting to kill his boss.

The First Take host has stated that he wants to pursue more acting opportunities, and he apparently came close to landing a starring role in an episode of FX’s Atlanta.

Stephen Glover, a writer and story editor for the hit show, was a recent guest on Pablo Torre Finds Out. In their discussion, Torre explains that he received a text from Ibra Ake, another writer on the show, asking for Smith’s contact info (Torre was with ESPN at the time).

Stephen A. Smith and Steve Harvey almost ended up on an episode of Atlanta. The role co-creator Stephen Glover wanted them in is hilarious. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hWLiKebdym — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) May 29, 2025

“We’re thinking of casting him in an episode of Atlanta,” read the text. Glover explained that it was probably for the role of Robert S. Lee, who appeared in a third-season episode. A millionaire alumnus of a high school, Lee returns to make a donation and cover the college tuition of every Black senior. Internet personality Kevin Samuels ultimately played the role.

“Here are the other actors who, I guess, were being considered for the role,” said Torre, reading. “Steve Harvey was our first choice. Then Denzel and Spike, and Kevin Samuels.”

“We had wanted it to be Steve Harvey, and I think Steve Harvey seemed like he was into it, like he wanted to do it,” said Glover. “Then he, I don’t know, at the last moment dropped out… He was like, ‘I can’t host Family Feud after this.'”

Alas, it sounds like Smith never made it to the audition room. We’re left to wonder how he might have made the role his own.